New promo introduces main cast of Netflix’s One Piece live-action series

Netflix seems dedicated to bringing adaptions of beloved anime series to the live-action realm and while it may not have gone as planned with their recent Cowboy Bebop series, the streamer looks to make things right with their upcoming One Piece live-action show.

One Piece is one of the longest-running and most beloved anime series of all time so crafting a faithful live-action adaption could prove to be challenging, however, while much of the show is yet to be revealed, the main cast of the series have made themselves seen in a new promotional video shared to YouTube.

In this clip, all five members of the Straw Hat Crew introduce themselves to fans as their One Piece counterparts after first being introduced in November.

Playing the main character Monkey D. Luffy is Iñaki Godoy, Nami will be Emily Rudd, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Taz Skylar as Sanji, and Jacob Gibson as Usopp.

A highlight from the clip seems to be Godoy’s Luffy who exhibits the high-energy vibes of the Star Hat Crews captain in the anime. All of the cast were donning some pretty sweet shirts designed by One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda.

Right now, there is no timeline or any exact date for the show’s release but once it does you’ll be able to catch all its episodes on Netflix.