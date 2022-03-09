More cast members added to Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ adaptation

Six more cast members have been added to the lineup of Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece.

Netflix first announced the live adaptation of Shonen Jump manga in 2020, with 10 episodes planned for the first season and Oda serving as the executive producer.

The new cast members include:

Morgan Davies as Koby

Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida

Aidan Scott as Helmeppo

Jeff Ward as Buggy

McKinley Belcher III as Arlong

Vincent Regan as Garp

The main cast announcement for the adaptation arrived in December of last year, with Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Emily Rudd as Nami, Roronoa Zoro as Mackenyu, Jacob Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

The live-action adaptation of One Piece is being produced by Tomorrow Studios in partnership with ITV Studios. Producer Marty Adelstein stated in 2017 during a video message at Jump Fiesta that the series will begin at the East Blue arc and continue from there. He also promises to create a “true One Piece” story after discussing the project with Oda.

First published in 1997, the original One Piece manga series has sold over 490 million copies worldwide. An anime adaptation was released in 1999, following the story from the original manga.

It was revealed in a Japanese advertisement for the 10th volume of the One Piece Magazine that the series is “headed toward the upcoming final saga“.

As of right now, Netflix has yet to reveal the premiere date for the forthcoming adaptation.