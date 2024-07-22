‘Lost in the Cloud’ chapter 110 release date confirmed

After winning the hearts of many fans globally, Lost in the Cloud, the South Korean comic romance manhwa has continued to amp up the heartfelt moments. Written and illustrated by Paskim, the manhwa is now in its 110th chapter, and still going strong. Lost in the Cloud follows a high schooler named Yeon Skylar, who fantasizes about his crush, Seong Chan-li, and secretly takes numerous photographs of him. However, when Cirrus discovers his secret hobby, Skylar’s world takes a much more interesting turn. The thrilling, BL story is released in a seasonal structure of new chapters weekly, and chapter 110 packs a punch.

Is chapter 110 of Lost in the Cloud out?

It is an unarguable fact that the creator Paskim has been performing exceptionally well with keeping a consistent weekly release schedule every Friday, over the past few months. As such, chapter 110 of Lost in the Cloud landed on Friday, July 19, 2024.

Boasting various translations of the Lost in the Cloud manhwa, including English, Lezhin Comics remains the best place to read this romance story. New chapters are released on the platform regularly, but subscribers can read only one chapter per week for free. However, with just $4, subscribers can enjoy more chapters of the manhwa. Another way to read more chapters for free is to get more coins, by playing minigames online. Coins in this context are referred to as the platform’s local currency.

Lost in the Cloud is currently expected to run for three seasons/ At this time, fans of the manhwa are uncertain as to whether there will be an extension of the season, especially since this is the third, and supposedly final season.

