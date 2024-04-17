Where to read the ‘Lost In The Cloud’ manhwa

There comes a time for every BL fan to begin seeking new stories. After we’ve already gone through the very best of the best in the BL manhwa universe, we’re forced to hit the ongoing series — as is the case for Lost in the Cloud. Only then do we have to figure out where to read them — and that’s the tricky part.

Recommended Videos

The more popular a manhwa becomes, the more illegal translations hit the internet. As challenging as it is to discern which websites are legitimate or not, when it comes to BL it’s a whole new mess. Being a more niche topic (though less so than it was a few years ago), only a handful of online publishers actually provide official translations for the chapters.

That said, Lost in the Cloud is actually an original series, and at this moment, it is only officially published on one website — though it may be tricky to find, and that’s why we’re here.

Where can I read Lost in the Cloud?

Image via Lezhinus

Lost in the Cloud is an original series on Lezhin, which means you can read it on the official English Lezhin website. However, despite being a Shounen ai, the manhwa, written and conceptualized by Paskim Con, can get quite rowdy and downright violent. For this reason, it can only be read on Lezhin’s sister site, Lezhinus. It’s still the official site, but it’s the not-safe-for-work version if you catch my drift.

The series releases new chapters every Friday and currently spans three seasons, totaling 98 chapters at the time of writing. Moreover, as is typical in BL and GL manhwa, it also includes several special episodes and creator notes throughout the series, such as Christmas chapters and even character profiles (which, in my opinion, are the most interesting of all). And yes, they’re all canon.

Now, if this is your first time stumbling upon Lost in the Cloud, here’s a quick recap. The manhwa debuted in South Korea in 2021, introducing us to Skylar and Cirrus’ rocky “relationship” during high school. Skylar’s hobby is taking pictures of his crush, Chan-il, but Cirrus, his classmate, discovers this unusual habit after stumbling upon his cloud storage, thus beginning to blackmail his classmate.

It’s a slow-burn, psychological BL manhwa that deserves more praise than it receives. However, if you have some spare time to idle away, I can assure you that this manhwa will grip your attention from the very first episode onward. Don’t expect any spicy scenes, but be aware that it can be quite explicit in its depiction of abuse and manipulation. You’ve been warned (but it’s so good).

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more