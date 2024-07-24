The 7 saddest deaths in ‘Chainsaw Man’

Chainsaw Man’s intense action, dark themes, and emotionally charged moments means that we’ve had to witness more than a few heart-wrenching deaths of anime characters we’ve come to love.

The deaths of the manga’s characters have certainly resonated deeply with fans, and each death contributes to the series’ reputation for delivering powerful and unforgettable moments. And while it might seem difficult to narrow down the most shocking, we’ve managed to strip the list down to seven of the saddest deaths in Chainsaw Man that left fans absolutely devastated.

Tread lightly though, as these contain spoilers, particularly for those who stick solely to the anime.

Beam the Shark Devil

Beam will always remain one of the zaniest characters in Chainsaw Man, and he brought a lot of much-needed lightheartedness to the dark series. Being the Shark Devil, he never backed down from a fight especially when his friends were in danger. Beam constantly supported Denji and was enthusiastic about lending a helping hand. In a final act of bravery, he sacrifices himself to revive Denji in hell.

Quanxi

Quanxi’s death was a brutal and sorrowful moment, reflecting the harsh realities of the Chainsaw Man universe. As a powerful and skilled Devil Hunter, Quanxi’s demise at the hands of Makima during the final arc is a reminder of the ruthless power struggles that dominate the series. Although she begged to sacrifice her life for that of her friends, both Quanxi and her devils were quickly decapitated.

Himeno

Himeno’s death in the Chainsaw Man manga was both shocking and tragic. As Aki’s partner and mentor, she had a profound impact on him and the readers. Himeno was shown to be incredibly caring, and fans quickly became attached to her. Her selfless act of sacrificing herself to save Aki during their fight against the Katana Man and Snake Devil clearly depicts her bravery and loyalty. The scene where her body disintegrates, leaving behind only her eyepatch, is particularly heartbreaking and haunting.

Reze

Reze, also known as the Bomb Devil, is a character whose death was steeped in tragedy and missed opportunities. Her complex relationship with Denji, filled with moments of genuine affection and betrayal, made her demise especially sorrowful. While Denji waited to see Reze once again at the café she worked at, she was killed by Makima’s forces. Her final moments, where she expresses a desire to run away with Denji, only to be killed, showed the cruel fate that many characters in Chainsaw Man face.

Power

Power’s sacrifice in Chainsaw Man was a significant emotional blow, not just for fans, but for Denji as well. As a Blood fiend and Denji’s close friend, Power brought a unique energy to the series. Her death at the hands of Makima, who used her to manipulate Denji, is a moment that highlights the cruelty and manipulation that are littered all over the Chainsaw Man manga. Power’s final act of sacrifice to save Denji will forever cement her as a beloved character whose loss remains deeply felt by fans.

Angel Devil

him: u better not be angel devil from chainsaw man shyly rubbing his arm and looking to the side



The Angel Devil’s death is another poignant moment in the Chainsaw Man manga. Despite being a devil who believes people should die painfully, Angel develops a unique bond with Aki, revealing his more humane side. Unfortunately, he finds out about Makima’s plan, and that discovery seals his fate. While his death isn’t clear, fans believe that he died at the hands of Makima, and was added to her menagerie of puppets.

Aki Hayakawa

Aki’s life is arguably the most tragic and heartbreaking in Chainsaw Man. As a Public Safety Devil Hunter, he dedicated his life to avenging his family, only to fall victim to the Gun Devil. His transformation into the Gun Devil and the massacre that takes place after is horrifying to watch, especially as Aki remains unaware. The subsequent fight that leads to battered Denji having to kill his closest friend is heart-wrenching, especially when we see glimpses of Aki’s memories and dreams of a peaceful life that never came to be.

