Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
I parry everything Noor blocks an attack with sword
Image via Studio OLM
Category:
Anime
Manga

‘I Parry Everything’ anime: Where to watch, confirmed

Just try not to parry your way out of real-life responsibilities – it doesn't work as well as it does in anime.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|

Published: Jul 22, 2024 04:44 am

Do you obsessively perfect a seemingly useless skill? Maybe it’s flipping a pen through your fingers, or perhaps, like me, you’ve become unnaturally good at guessing how many jellybeans are in a jar. Well, that’s exactly the premise of the new anime, I Parry Everything, and it’s got fans eagerly searching for where to watch this quirky adventure.

Recommended Videos

I Parry Everything sets itself apart by taking the “jack of all trades” trope and turning it on its head. The anime follows Noor, an aspiring adventurer laden with dreams and a singular skill. After attending every class conceivable—from warrior to mage, to cleric—he discovers his only knack is for parrying. But what initially seems like a disappointing career outlook quickly turns as Noor becomes a bodyguard for a princess, only to find his parry has grown bizarrely overpowered.

With its fresh take on the action-comedy genre and the promise of epic, parry-filled battles, I Parry Everything is shaping up to be a must-watch for anime fans this summer.

So, where can you catch this parry-tastic adventure?

HIDIVE, a monthly subscription service, has secured the streaming rights for I Parry Everything. With a monthly subscription of $5.99 or an annual deal of $59.99, HiDIVE is essentially the thrift shop of anime streaming—affordable, slightly off the beaten path, but surprisingly rewarding.

With Crunchyroll’s cheapest subscription scraping $7.99, HIDIVE’s pricing feels like finding a twenty in your old jacket. And if you’re not paying for one of the higher tiers of Crunchyroll subscription, the ad-supported version can interrupt the viewing experience more frequently than you might tolerate. In terms of viewing experience, HiDIVE might not have the sprawling library of Crunchyroll, but it’s a small curated store where you stumble upon titles you never knew you’d love. 

That being said, here is when you catch the anime on HIDIVE:

EpisodesDatePDTBSTISTESTGMTCST
1July 4, 20248:00 am4:00 pm8:30 pm11:00 am3:00 pm10:00 am
2July 11, 20248:00 am4:00 pm8:30 pm11:00 am3:00 pm10:00 am
3July 18, 20248:00 am4:00 pm8:30 pm11:00 am3:00 pm10:00 am
4July 25, 20248:00 am4:00 pm8:30 pm11:00 am3:00 pm10:00 am
5August 1, 20248:00 am4:00 pm8:30 pm11:00 am3:00 pm10:00 am
6August 8, 20248:00 am4:00 pm8:30 pm11:00 am3:00 pm10:00 am
7August 15, 20248:00 am4:00 pm8:30 pm11:00 am3:00 pm10:00 am
8August 22, 20248:00 am4:00 pm8:30 pm11:00 am3:00 pm10:00 am
9August 29, 20248:00 am4:00 pm8:30 pm11:00 am3:00 pm10:00 am
10September 5, 20248:00 am4:00 pm8:30 pm11:00 am3:00 pm10:00 am
11September 12, 20248:00 am4:00 pm8:30 pm11:00 am3:00 pm10:00 am
12September 19, 20248:00 am4:00 pm8:30 pm11:00 am3:00 pm10:00 am
We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.