‘I Parry Everything’ anime: Where to watch, confirmed

Do you obsessively perfect a seemingly useless skill? Maybe it’s flipping a pen through your fingers, or perhaps, like me, you’ve become unnaturally good at guessing how many jellybeans are in a jar. Well, that’s exactly the premise of the new anime, I Parry Everything, and it’s got fans eagerly searching for where to watch this quirky adventure.

I Parry Everything sets itself apart by taking the “jack of all trades” trope and turning it on its head. The anime follows Noor, an aspiring adventurer laden with dreams and a singular skill. After attending every class conceivable—from warrior to mage, to cleric—he discovers his only knack is for parrying. But what initially seems like a disappointing career outlook quickly turns as Noor becomes a bodyguard for a princess, only to find his parry has grown bizarrely overpowered.

With its fresh take on the action-comedy genre and the promise of epic, parry-filled battles, I Parry Everything is shaping up to be a must-watch for anime fans this summer.

So, where can you catch this parry-tastic adventure?

HIDIVE, a monthly subscription service, has secured the streaming rights for I Parry Everything. With a monthly subscription of $5.99 or an annual deal of $59.99, HiDIVE is essentially the thrift shop of anime streaming—affordable, slightly off the beaten path, but surprisingly rewarding.

With Crunchyroll’s cheapest subscription scraping $7.99, HIDIVE’s pricing feels like finding a twenty in your old jacket. And if you’re not paying for one of the higher tiers of Crunchyroll subscription, the ad-supported version can interrupt the viewing experience more frequently than you might tolerate. In terms of viewing experience, HiDIVE might not have the sprawling library of Crunchyroll, but it’s a small curated store where you stumble upon titles you never knew you’d love.

That being said, here is when you catch the anime on HIDIVE:



Episodes Date PDT BST IST EST GMT CST 1 July 4, 2024 8:00 am 4:00 pm 8:30 pm 11:00 am 3:00 pm 10:00 am 2 July 11, 2024 8:00 am 4:00 pm 8:30 pm 11:00 am 3:00 pm 10:00 am 3 July 18, 2024 8:00 am 4:00 pm 8:30 pm 11:00 am 3:00 pm 10:00 am 4 July 25, 2024 8:00 am 4:00 pm 8:30 pm 11:00 am 3:00 pm 10:00 am 5 August 1, 2024 8:00 am 4:00 pm 8:30 pm 11:00 am 3:00 pm 10:00 am 6 August 8, 2024 8:00 am 4:00 pm 8:30 pm 11:00 am 3:00 pm 10:00 am 7 August 15, 2024 8:00 am 4:00 pm 8:30 pm 11:00 am 3:00 pm 10:00 am 8 August 22, 2024 8:00 am 4:00 pm 8:30 pm 11:00 am 3:00 pm 10:00 am 9 August 29, 2024 8:00 am 4:00 pm 8:30 pm 11:00 am 3:00 pm 10:00 am 10 September 5, 2024 8:00 am 4:00 pm 8:30 pm 11:00 am 3:00 pm 10:00 am 11 September 12, 2024 8:00 am 4:00 pm 8:30 pm 11:00 am 3:00 pm 10:00 am 12 September 19, 2024 8:00 am 4:00 pm 8:30 pm 11:00 am 3:00 pm 10:00 am

