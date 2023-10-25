The 10 best zombie anime of all time

Brains, am I right? We all want ours to be entertained so the boredom doesn’t set in, and there are few better ways to do that than with shows about zombies.

No disrespect to classic American zombie films, but anime studios have done a lot to explore unique stories about these classic undead monsters that live-action movies just haven’t caught up to yet. So whether you just love horror anime, or are a zombie fan looking to expand your horizons, there are some amazing must-see anime to check out.

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress

Anyone out there a huge fan of Studio Mappa’s show Attack on Titan? Oh, literally millions of you? Then why haven’t you experienced the steampunk zombie story in which the world has built a giant wall and is trying to defend humanity from undead horrors? Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress won the 2016 Newtype Anime Awards for Best TV Anime, and to see why, you should watch it for yourself.

Le Chevalier D’Eon

Name one other show with undead mercury-filled zombies — go on, I dare you! Your next challenge is to name another zombie-style story that take place in 1790s France. Can’t do it, can you?



Le Chevalier D’Eon is so special because nothing else exists like this supernatural historical mystery. It’s an underrated masterpiece that is sadly forgotten by many these days when it deserves so much better. If its gorgeous art isn’t enough to bring you in alone, its compelling story will leave you begging for more.

Sankarea: Undying Love

Ever wanted a zombie girlfriend? Well, Chihiro Furuya certainly did, and just plain had an obsession with zombies in general. So what happens after he makes a resurrection potion to save his cat after an accident, then a girl decides to drink that potion, and comes back to life after a fatal accident?

It proves Chihiro should have been careful what he wished for, with a combination of comedy, horror, and a bit of romance. Chihiro has to decide if he likes this girl just because she’s a zombie, or because she’s just genuinely wonderful, and it creates a fascinating dynamic to explore.

Tokyo Ghoul

Tokyo Ghoul is literally among the ten greatest anime of all time according to MyAnimeList, so it’s hard to go wrong giving it a watch! Kaneki Ken lives in a world with ghouls, creatures that look like humans but must eat human flesh to survive. After becoming a half-ghoul himself, he’s torn between these two worlds as he tries to figure out the moral dilemmas surrounding keeping himself alive. That’s of course if the CCG — Commission of Counter Ghoul — doesn’t kill him first.

School-Live!

School-Live is one of those shows that if stumbled across organically, no one would expect what it’s really about, only to be shocked that such a cute slice-of-life show about the weirdest school club in existence even exists. The less you know the better when going into this one, so let’s perform a trust exercise and have you just go check it out!

Zombie Land Saga

Leave it to Japan to not only make a show involving zombie idol performers, but make it into such compelling television. It’s easy to simply try to dismiss this as just another idol show for those not into that sort of thing, but I seriously urge you not to. Given a limited ban by the Russian government for promoting resurrection — no, seriously, that really happened — this show combines comedy and big emotions into something truly special.

Zombie-Loan

Think student loans are bad? Imagine owing money to a company who literally brought you back to life as a zombie. Chika Akatsuki and Shito Tachibana are tasked with hunting down and killing other zombies in order to pay off what they owe, and Michiru Kita, who can see how close someone is to dying, is roped in to join them on this wild ride.

Sunday Without God

What would happen if God simply abandoned the world, leaving no one able to die and no new life being able to come forth? Thankfully, there are still gravekeepers, a rare number of people capable of truly putting the dead to rest through a proper burial. After her supposed father Hampnie Hambart kills everyone in the village she works as a gravekeeper for, Ai joins him on a journey across the world that God decided to abandon.

Tokyo Majin

Anyone who liked the previously mentioned Tokyo Ghoul should just put Tokyo Majin on to watch right after. Both have somewhat similar stories, with people suddenly turning into the undead, leaving humans fighting for their lives. The main difference is this show focuses on five high school students granted supernatural powers, and their fight to keep the world a peaceful place.

High School of the Dead

High School of the Dead takes the classic pandemic style zombie virus story, and executes it alongside a ton of fan service and comedic elements. Yes, that means it’s not going to be a perfect fit for everyone, but this group of high school students trying to survive the zombie apocalypse is within the top 100 most popular anime on MyAnimeList for good reason.

Wait, where is Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead?!?

Image via Netflix

Look, I knew eagle eyed anime fans would ask about Zom 100, as it’s one of the best anime of 2023, let alone one of the most compelling zombie shows seen anywhere in a long time. However, the show being on indefinite hiatus, with episodes still unreleased, makes it harder to recommend. For those who can handle a potential cliffhanger, go learn what the show is about and see if it might still be a good pick for you to watch! For everyone else, it’s best to just wait and see if the first season will get a full ending at all.