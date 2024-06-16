‘Dungeon Meshi’ season 2 release window, cast, and more

Summer is the season of endless ice cream and sunburns. While most are planning their beach escapades or figuring out the best fan configuration to survive the heatwave, a select few of us are mourning the end of Dungeon Meshi or as the cool kids (and Netflix) call it, Delicious in Dungeon.

This fantasy anime takes the cake (and bakes it with monster ingredients) by combining the thrill of adventure with the art of cooking. Studio Trigger, known for its flashy animation and dynamic storytelling, managed to season Dungeon Meshi with just the right amount of action, humor, and, well, food. Dungeon Meshi follows a party comprised of a quirky mix—Laios, Marcille, a half-elf, Chilchuck, a halfling, Senshi the culinary genius dwarf, and Izutsumi the fierce catgirl—all munching on dishes made from the very monsters they defeat.

After delivering a hearty 24-episode meal that concluded on June 13, 2024, the kitchen has temporarily closed. But fret not, culinary adventurers, Netflix and Studio Trigger have already promised us a second helping.

When is the second season of Dungeon Meshi releasing?

Netflix hasn’t spilled the beans on an official release date yet, but if I had to take a wild guess (and you know I do), I’d say we might be looking at a late 2024 or early 2025 premiere. I mean, animating all those tantalizing dishes and dungeon shenanigans takes time, people! Plus, Studio Trigger is already busy with its current projects. The first season of Dungeon Meshi covered a whopping 52 chapters of the manga. With a total of 97 chapters in the manga, that leaves us with 45 chapters just waiting to be adapted.

Furthermore, the first season adapted 52 chapters over 24 episodes, which means we got roughly 2.17 chapters per episode. If we apply that same pacing to the remaining 45 chapters, we’re looking at around 20-21 episodes for season 2. It’s entirely possible that Studio Trigger might decide to slow down the pacing a bit to extend it for a full 24-episode season.

Cast details

As of now, the only thing we know for sure about Dungeon Meshi season 2 is that it’s been given the green light. Netflix and Studio Trigger have been pretty tight-lipped about any other details, including the cast.

We all have our wishlist for who we want to see reprise their roles:

Kentaro Kumagai as Laios

Sayaka Senbongi as Marcille

Asuna Tomari as Chilchuck

Hiroshi Naka as Senshi

Saori Hayami as Falin

Akira Miki as Namari

Shinji Kawada as Shuro

These guys brought the characters to life in season 1, and it just wouldn’t feel right without them. All we can do now is sit back and wait for more news to drop. This article will be updated when the creators reveal more details.

