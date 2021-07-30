Best Anime Series To Watch On Netflix

Netflix has evolved over the past few years to become one of the best places for audiences to get their fix of anime goodness. The streaming platform has plenty of content both old and new that will be perfect to binge through over the summer.

In this article, we’ll be sharing our choices for which anime series you should check out on Netflix this month. On top of these, there are plenty of other shows both produced by notorious anime studios and Netflix themselves that you can browse through. Here are our picks!

Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer is a great anime that has become popular over recent years. The show which is now complete follows Tanjiro Kamado as he seeks a cure for his sister Nezuko’s demon curse. This is a great show for both seasoned anime fans and new viewers.

Attack on Titan

In recent times, Attack on Titan has risen above many other anime series in both popularity and quality. In this series, viewers are introduced to a civilization that lives behind walls in fear of the gigantic human-like titans lurking beyond the cities bounds. Further, into the show, it is revealed some of the past that led to this situation as conflict begins within the cities bounds.

Death Note

One of the best anime series of all time, Death Note is the perfect show to check out on Netflix this month. The show follows a teenager named Light Yagami who comes upon a mystical notebook that with the power of its accompanied Shinigami grants him the ability to kill anybody just by writing their name inside. As the show unfolds an investigation begins into the identity of who is behind these killings.

The Seven Deadly Sins

Produced by Netflix themselves, The Seven Deadly Sins is a fun adventure-style anime that has plenty of content to watch on the platform right now. The story showcases the reunion of the Seven Deadly sins, a group of knights that once rode together in the land of Britannia before being gramed for plotting a coup of the Liones Kingdom.

Yu-Gi-Oh

A classic anime series that has been a fan-favorite since its initial airing in 2005. Netflix has the first season of Yu-Gi-Oh available to binge through so you may get your fill of nostalgia from Yu-Gi and the gang, or check out the show that inspired the massively popular card game for the first time.

One Punch Man

If you’re after something light-hearted then One Punch Man is the perfect show for you. The premise of this series is simple, but the events are extremely engaging. The show follows Saitama a man who has trained every day to become the strongest in the world and is capable of defeating his foes with a single punch.

One Piece

One of the longest-running anime series to date, One Piece is your standard Shonen with a pirate-themed spin on it. If you’re looking for something you can sink your teeth into boasting hundreds of episodes then this is one of the best choices you can pick.

Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood

Championed by many as the greatest anime series of all time, Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood takes audiences on a journey with brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric in a world of alchemy as they attempt to bring back Alphonse’s body and release him from his metal armor prison. There are two series Full Metal Alchemist and Full Metal Alchemist Brotherhood. Brotherhood is far better as it’s a closer adaption of the manga source material so this is the one to watch.

Food Wars

If you’re looking for a tournament-style anime with a twist then Food Wars is just the show for you. Based as the name implies on cooking tournaments, the show jazzes things up with its unique style of competition and passion for the culinary arts.

Kuroko’s Basketball

For fans of both sports and anime, the best blend of both on Netflix right now is Kuroko’s Basketball. The show has your textbook school-based anime tropes alongside competitive Basketball games and some unique abilities to give it an anime spin.

Naruto

Of course, no anime list would be complete without mentioning Naruto. The series that drew many fans into anime itself, you can check out the entire original series of Naruto on Netflix right now but unfortunately, if you’d like to continue watching through Naruto Shippuden you’ll have to do that elsewhere. Netflix does also have many of the movies set in both the original series and during Shippuden that you can add to your watch through to enjoy even more Naruto goodness.

Soul Eater

In a world full of Witch’s demons and even death himself, of course, there is a school for hunters, and Soul Eater tells the story of just that. With a cast of fun characters all with unique abilities and a shorter length making it the perfect show to binge through this summer, Soul Eater is one to add to your list.

DOTA Dragon’s Blood

Whether you’ve played the game or not, the Netflix-produced DOTA series Dragon’s Blood is a fun watch and a way to dip your feet into the world of the game. The show has top-notch animation, plenty of violence, and another season coming soon so there is no reason not to get started on this show today.