The 15 strongest Devil Fruits in ‘One Piece,’ ranked

Devil Fruits are some of the most iconic items in the anime and manga mediums. The core power source in the One Piece universe, these mysterious fruits give anyone who consumes one a unique ability, with each Devil Fruit bestowing a different power on its consumer. The potential of a fruit, however, is inherently tied to its wielder; for instance, considering Buggy and his utilization of the Chop-Chop Fruit, one might understandably question its true potential.

At the time of writing, there are over 150 Devil Fruits in the One Piece universe. Some are owned by lowly minions, while others have allowed some legendary pirates to dominate the high seas, cutting down anyone who dares oppose them. Devil Fruits are so memorable because of the sheer variety of powers they bestow. While some give regular abilities like super-strength or increased endurance, others give the user unique abilities, ones not seen in any other show.

In general, the fruits are placed under specific categories: Paramecia, Zoan and Logia. Paramecia are the most common and diverse of types, involving a plathora of powers that can be absolutely powerful or utterly useless. Zoan types are capable of turning their body into a hybrid or the ability to fully shift into an animal. Logia Devil Fruits, on the other hand, are the rarest of the bunch and usually the strongest, and it entails the transformation or manipulation of an element or substance. With that in mind, here are the 15 strongest Devil Fruits in One Piece.

15. Rumble-Rumble Fruit

Image via Toei Animation

Used by Enel, this Logia-type Devil Fruit gives someone the ability to generate, control and even turn into electricity. This means they can fire out 200 million volt bolts of electricity that can fry anything they touch. By turning into electricity, they can dodge attacks and quickly move from place to place by travelling through conductive materials, making them very hard to restrain.

In and out of the One Piece universe, this fruit is considered dangerous, to say the least. At one point, Nico Robin described the power as invincible. Ultimately, the only reason behind Enel’s demise was Luffy’s rubber body being his natural opponent, capable of bringing down Enel.

14. Press-Press Fruit

Image via Crunchyroll

It was during the Dressrosa arc that we were introduced to Fujitora and his Paramecia-type Press-Press Fruit. Fujitora’s Devil Fruit power is one of the prime examples of an incredibly overpowered Paramecia fruit. Its user can generate gravitational forces of immense potency, effortlessly manipulating debris and massive ships, and controlling their movements at will.

While the power’s description might not initially seem as overpowering as some other abilities, the scope of its gravity manipulation extends even to outer space. This means that with sufficient mastery, Fujitora could hurl active meteors at his opponents or manipulate objects virtually anywhere. The ability to attract and repel objects of significant size underscores the formidable nature of this fruit, particularly when wielded by a skilled user.

13. Glint-Glint Fruit

Image via Crunchyroll

The Glint-Glint Fruit is utilized by Kizaru and classified as a Logia-type Devil Fruit. This fruit bestows upon him the ability to control, generate, and transform into light, affording him a range of distinctive capabilities. By harnessing the potential of the Glint-Glint Fruit, the admiral can emit laser beams from any part of his body, enabling a rapid succession of long-distance attacks. By assuming a state of light, Kizaru can traverse at the speed of light, effortlessly evading incoming assaults and delivering devastating physical blows.

Currently, we have yet to witness the complete extent of this power, although its full manifestation is likely imminent. Naturally, given its Logia classification and its wielder being an evidently formidable admiral, one can readily deduce that the fruit itself wields tremendous destructive potential.

12. Human-Human Fruit, Model: Buddha

Image via Crunchyroll

For a long time, I debated whether to add this power to the list or not, but its uniqueness and the wielder ultimately made the choice themselves. Consumed by Sengoku, this Mythical-Zoan type allows its user to transform their body into a Daibutsu – also known as a Buddha. The user’s body turns into a giant, living, golden Buddha with an abnormally large body and oddly small legs.

Despite its goofy-looking appearance, in the right hands, this power can certainly become quite a spectacle. Unfortunately, we have yet to witness the full extent of this power, but we are aware that its user is capable of launching golden shockwaves by thrusting their hand forward. These shockwaves are potent enough to harm Luffy’s rubbery body and even the Blackbeard Pirates.

Although Sengoku rarely transforms, during the Marineford battle, he displayed the confidence to believe he could simultaneously execute both Ace and Luffy. This demonstrates the sheer extent of his unknown power.

11. Soul-Soul Fruit

Image via Crunchyroll

The Soul-Soul Fruit, classified as a Paramecia type, gained renown through its user, Big Mom. This power enables the extraction of souls from those consumed by fear, a process that drains their life force. Its effectiveness is tightly tied to the wielder’s ability to instill fear in others, with Big Mom being a prime example of its true potential.

This fruit also grants the user the ability to infuse stolen souls into objects, turning them into sentient beings called “homies.” Homies range from plants to food to air, with their strength linked to the original soul’s power. Yet, a challenge lies in controlling potentially rebellious homies who can be harmed or destroyed in battles, and accidental soul-infusion must be avoided.

10. Venom-Venom Fruit

Image via Crunchyroll

An often underappreciated Devil Fruit of the Paramecia type is the Venom-Venom Fruit, a power currently wielded by Magellan. This fruit, though frequently overlooked, stands as one of the most formidable and hazardous abilities for both its possessor and adversaries alike. Its core ability lies in the generation and manipulation of an extensive array of poisons, spanning from mild irritants to highly corrosive and lethal toxins.

This fruit’s attributes are especially suited for individuals like Magellan, whose role as a guard in Impel Down is enhanced by its potency. The fruit’s might became apparent when Magellan nearly brought about Luffy’s demise; the Straw Hat protagonist found himself overwhelmingly overmatched by the particularly potent and fatal properties of Magellan’s arsenal. However, even this remarkable power has its drawbacks. While the user is immune to the poison’s effects, consumption can lead to uncomfortable and agonizing bowel movements. Ironically, Magellan loves his food with a touch of poison.

9. Bird-Bird Fruit, Model: Phoenix

Image via Crunchyroll

Overlooked by some, and overlyhyped by others, Marco’s Bird-Bird Mythical Zoan fruit has long been a debate on whether it is one of the strongest fruits in One Piece, and I’m here to tell you that it most definitely is. This specific vertent of the Bird-bird fruit grants the user the power to turn into a large mythical phoenix – and consequently, turn into a human-phoenic hybrid at will.

While Zoan-type fruits, in general, offer a substantial enhancement in the user’s capabilities, the true power lies in more than just that. Akin to the Mythical-type fruits eaten by characters like Kaido, Sengoku, and Yamato, this fruit bestows upon its user a unique ability—the “Blue Flame of Revival.” These azure flames enshroud the user but don’t deal him any harm. Instead, they inflict significant damage to those Marco is fighting with.

However, that’s not all they do. Rooted in the essence of a phoenix, they possess regenerative powers, swiftly mending even the most lethal of wounds in a matter of seconds—a reflection of the legendary phoenix’s rebirth from ashes. This ability renders the user an almost indestructible nature in fights. The flames can also extend to other living beings, healing them from their own injuries – albeit to a lesser degree.

8. Fish-Fish Fruit, Model: Azure Dragon

Image via Toei Animation

To no one’s surprise, the Fish-Fish Fruit, Model: Azure Dragon fruit is one of the strongest fruits in this fictional world. It is a Mythical Zoan-type Devil Fruit that was consumed by Kaidou and it grants its user the ability to turn into a giant Eastern Dragon called an Azure Dragon, and consequently, to a hybrid form between a human and a dragon.

The fruit grants its user several supernatural abilities, including flame clouds that cause damage and allow a person to fly and lift heavy object – including the entire island of Wano. The user is also able to control several elemental forces, including fire, lightning, and wind, aside from having skin so thick hardly anything – or anyone – could cause Kaido any harm.

7. Hobby-Hobby Fruit

Image via Crunchyroll

Sugar’s Hobby-Hobby Fruit is a Paramecia-class Devil Fruit that only gets more disturbing the longer you think about it. Whoever eats this fruit gets eternal youth, which seems fantastic on its own, but its secondary ability is even better.

Anyone who eats the Hobby-Hobby Fruit gets the ability to turn anyone they touch into a toy. When someone becomes a toy, everyone else in the world forgets about their existence. Once someone is a toy, Sugar can make a contract with them. This contract forces the toy to do whatever she wishes without question, even having them fight for her.

However, if Sugar falls unconscious, then all of this is undone. Also, if she fails to immediately make a contract with a toy, it keeps its free will and, some toys have been able to use contractual loopholes to get around Sugar’s control. This makes the Hobby-Hobby fruit extremely powerful but prone to backfiring.

6. Magma-Magma Fruit

via Crunchyroll

There are quite a few magma-fire abilities and fruits in the series, but few are as powerful as the Magma-Magma Logia fruit wielded by Akainu. As a logia, this devil fruit is already powerful in and of itself, but in this case, its user is capable of turning into molten rock and completely mold magma and rock at will. Aside from that, this fruit’s power lies on its offense, becoming a nearly undefeated version of Ace and Sabo’s Fire-Fire fruit and Charlotte Oven’s Heat-Heat fruit.

Much like many of the entries on this list, this devil fruit also grants its user with incredible regenerative power. Even after Whitebeard’s fatal attack, Akainu managed to survive by molding his body back by using his magma power. It has one of the highest offense techniques out of all the fruits, aside from not having any discernible weaknesses.

5. Human-Human Fruit, Model: Sun God Nika

Image via Crunchyroll

While it was believed for almost three decades that Luffy’s fruit was the Paramecia Gum-Gum fruit, the truth turned out to be even better than anyone could’ve expected. As it transpired, the fruit Luffy consumed as a child was none other than the Mythical-Zoan Human-Human Fruit, Model: Sun God Nika. Very simply put, this fruits’ powers are bounded solely by the user’s imagination. In essence, the fruit’s ability remains limitless as long as the user’s imagination is boundless.

When wielded by capable hands, this fruit becomes profoundly unpredictable, as exemplified by its legendary former users: the mythical Sun God Nika and Joyboy. The user can transform their surroundings into rubber or plastic, summon lightning, fire, and ice, and even alter their size at will.

While the true weaknesses of this fruit are yet to be uncovered, it is evident that its rubber abilities have certain limitations, with the substance beginning to tear after extended use. However, it comes with a delightful quirk: even Luffy’s adversaries often find themselves light-hearted during combat, influenced by Luffy’s innate joy in battle.

4. Dark-Dark Fruit

Image via Crunchyroll

Although we have hardly seen it in use, Blackbeard’s Dark-Dark Logia fruit is undeniably one of the most destructive abilities anyone could have. Described as the most “evil” of fruits in the series, it bestows upon its user the ability to control darkness and its unique properties of gravity. It creates a giant vortex similar to that of a black hole that is completely void, devouring everything in its way.

Perhaps, one of its strongest abilities however, lies in the power to nullify other Devil Fruit wielders’ powers. Almost reminiscent of seastone, a simple touch can completely stop one’s powers in an instance. Despite this being obviously one of the most dangerous fruits in the world, it also has a few weaknesses. Unlike many Logia-type fruits, the Dark-Dark does not give its user a regenerative ability, meaning that in the end, if it does absorb an attack, the wielder is undeniably hurt by its potency.

It is safe to say, that Blackbeard is a very unique case to mention, purely because he currently holds two Devil Fruits inside of his body, including the Quake-Quake fruit (keep on reading, it’ll come up). If it is proven that he currently has a devil fruit that allows him to store more than one power, that specific fruit would undeniably jump right to the top of this list – no doubt.

3. Paw-Paw Fruit

Image via Toei Animation

The Nikyu Nikyu no Mi, also known as the Paw-Paw Fruit, is used by Bartholomew Kuma and is classified as a Paramecia-type Devil Fruit. This fruit grants Kuma the ability to create cat-like paw pads on his hands, which can repel anything they touch. Through this power, he can send items flying at high speeds, allowing him to throw opponents and deflect attacks and projectiles.

While the fruit is indeed powerful, the idea of sending opponents to the other side of the planet within seconds is truly what made him absolutely terrifying to the Straw Hats. Kuma’s ability can be used for powerful physical attacks that can smash rocks. He can also propel himself at high speeds using this ability, which might give the illusion of teleportation due to his rapid movements. Despite its undeniable power, like all Devil Fruits, the Paw-Paw fruit still has its limitations and weaknesses, but it is almost a jack-of-all-trades when it comes to the devil fruit arsenal.

2. Quake-Quake Fruit

Image via Crunchyroll

Used by Whitebeard, this Paramecia-type Devil Fruit is said to be the mightiest Paramecia type and that it has the power to end the world, which should explain why it is so high up the list. This fruit lets the user create massive vibrations and shockwaves that can travel through any medium. These shockwaves can be used to trigger earthquakes and tsunamis, which can utterly devastate whole islands and sink any ship unfortunate enough to come into contact with them.

However, the big downside of the Quake-Quake fruit is that the effects of these shockwaves can’t be controlled or aimed, meaning that Whitebeard could destroy his own ships or kill his own men if he uses it at the wrong time, or if the wielder is inexperienced – which was not the case. At the right hands, this fruit has the highest destructive capacity of all, albeit it may not necessarily be as dangerous as the Dark-Dark Fruit. Too bad they both belong to Blackbeard now.

1. Op-Op Fruit

Image via Crunchyroll

The most powerful fruit in the One Piece universe – thus far – is definitely the OP-OP fruit. This Paramecia-type fruit allows its owner to conjure a white space called a ROOM. When the ROOM is created, the fruit’s user can manipulate anything caught within it in a surgical manner. This includes moving and teleporting things around and even bloodlessly separating people limb from limb and rejoining them in any combination, letting them combine people with objects, or make weird gestalt entities.

What’s more impressive is that this separation doesn’t harm the victim, and they can still feel their separated part, no matter where it is in the area. On top of this, the user can shock people or even fire blades that destroy internal organs without damaging the skin provided the target is inside the ROOM.

However, the most impressive ability of the Op-Op Fruit is that it lets them swap people’s hearts, effectively moving their souls from body to body. If the Op-Op users are willing to sacrifice their own lives, they may give another being eternal youth via a technique called Perpetual Youth Surgery, by far being the most coveted and sought-out ability in One Piece.

The only downside of this fruit is that it quickly depletes stamina, meaning it can only be used for a limited time. Also, according to Rosinante, a user must have lots of in-depth medical knowledge to use the fruit effectively, making Law just the perfect user for the OP-OP fruit.