Who are the Rocks Pirates in One Piece? The crew members, explained

One Piece is very obviously a bottomless well of mysteries and enigmas begging to be solved. Better yet, we’re the ones begging Eiichiro Oda to solve them as soon as possible, but the wait is part of the ride.

We surely understand that every glimpse we have of the erased past of the characters is indeed a gift to fans – especially in the last few One Piece chapters that have served their lore-dumping purpose. Still, we can’t help but be thankful that this treasure trove that just keeps on giving has finally introduced some members of the overpowered crew: the Rocks Pirates.

In Wano, we finally discovered that three out of the four emperors were part of this unbelievably strong crew, but with the most recent developments, we can finally compile a list of (almost) all the members. Here’s who they are.

Rocks D. Xebec

Image via Toei Animation

No crew is complete without its captain, and we’ve long been aware that the leader of the Rocks Pirates is none other than the infamous Rocks D. Xebec. Apart from the crew’s defeat at God Valley, which resulted from an alliance formed by Monkey D. Garp and Roger, very little is known about him aside from his vicious nature. We do know that he is currently deceased (though the exact time of his death is uncertain), that he was highly unpopular among his subordinates, and that he carries the will of D.

Edward “Whitebeard” Newgate

via Crunchyroll

Widely known as the “strongest man in the world,” Whitebeard was always a respected figure at sea. However, once upon a time, he was just a subordinate of Rocks Xebec. Despite spending a significant amount of time in the crew, Whitebeard never held his former captain in high regard, much less the crew that he wasn’t even fond of. In the end, the dismantling of the crew was for the best for everyone.

Charlotte “Big Mom” Linlin

Image via Toei Animation

Part of the reason why the Rocks Pirates had such high potential to become the world’s strongest crew was not only because of their captain but also because its crew members were none other than the future Emperors of the Sea. When she was young, Big Mom served her duty diligently as Rocks’ subordinate, but in Wano, we discover that she lacked trust in her former captain, calling him a ‘good for nothing.’

Kaidou

Via Toei Animation

Aside from Linlin and Whitebeard, Kaidou was also one of the newcomers on Rocks’ crew. Starting his career as a pirate, Kaidou was already an ambitious youngster among the world’s most vicious crews and as an apprentice, Kaidou was the youngest of the trio and likely learned the most from his former captain. Unlike Whitebeard and Big Mom, Kaidou has explicitly shown his respect for Xebec Rocks, admiring him for his strength.

Shiki

via Crunchyroll

Besides the three former emperors, we have also become familiar with Shiki, albeit in a non-canonical way. He is the main antagonist in One Piece: Strong World, and although the film is not considered part of the official storyline, we know that Shiki was once a member of the Rocks Pirates. Currently, he is the admiral and helmsman within the Golden Lion Pirates, and he gained notoriety for being the first prisoner to successfully escape from Impel Down.

Streusen

via Crunchyroll

In Chapter 1096 of One Piece, we get a peek at what looks like Streusen, Big Mom’s faithful cook. We’ve known for a while now that Streusen has been with Big Mom since she was just five, witnessing the crazy incident when she devoured her whole family. His whereabouts during Big Mom’s days with the Rocks Pirates were always a bit of a mystery, but it turns out he was part of the crew with Linlin too!

Captain John

via Crunchyroll

We meet Captain John back in Thriller Bark, as one of Gecko Moria’s General Zombies. The latest chapter has made us realize that John wasn’t the only Rocks Pirate among Moria’s arsenal of zombies, but he was the one with the biggest treasure by far. As a zombie, he’s also often seen drinking, and in chapter 1096, he too appears — chugging on a bottle, unsurprisingly.

Buckingham Stussy

via Crunchyroll

We’ve met Buckingham Stussy, and we’ve also met her clone, Stussy, but only one of them was part of the infamous Rocks Pirates. The original Stussy, also known as Miss Buckin, was a member of the Rocks Pirates and the illegal scientist group MADS. We usually see her proclaiming to be Whitebeard’s former lover and the mother of his child, Weeny. In the most recent chapter, we finally realize that she actually knew Whitebeard, and was even his former crew member.

Ochoku

via Crunchyroll and MangaPlus

We had already encountered Ochoku in Thriller Bark, among the army of Zombies created by Dr. Hunchback. However, at the time, we couldn’t have imagined that this giant was part of the historical Rocks crew. Now that we finally have a name to attach to the fact, fans quickly realized that he was one of the members of the Rocks Pirates. Given Oda’s masterful planning, it isn’t that surprising that we met him so long ago.

Silver Axe

via MangaPlus / Shonen Jump Magazine

Silver Axe is also believed to have been one of the Zombies under Moria’s care, but we have actually very little confirmation of what he looked like, or whether or not the zombie warrior carrying the silver axe was indeed the Rocks member. If so, there are only two known images of him thus far, both of them unconfirmed.

Gloriosa

via Crunchyroll

Gloriosa was possibly the one Rocks member that none of us would have guessed. In chapter 1096, we meet a very young Gloriosa bickering with Stussy, and until now, we only knew her as the former empress of the Kuja tribe and as the wise Elder Nyon. While we were aware that she was a warrior at some point, the revelation that she was a member of the Rocks Pirates came as an absolute shock. Perhaps the man she fell in love with was part of the crew, which would explain a lot.