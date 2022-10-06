Who is Vegapunk and what do we know about ‘One Piece’s’ leading scientist?

One Piece is by far one of the longest-running anime and manga series of all time. Since its first release in 1997, the series by Eiichiro Oda is currently standing tall with its unwavering position as one of the “Big Three,” alongside Bleach and Naturo, even in 2022. The shonen series is currently ongoing, with 1062 chapters out, an overall total of 103 volumes out, an anime series, and fifteen movies. It is fairly easy to say that a lot has happened already, and a lot will continue happening in the vast world of One Piece – especially since the series isn’t expected to see its ending- just yet.

Considering the length and convoluted story, thousands upon thousands of characters have been introduced since 1997, friends and foes alike. Some characters only have occasional cameos or arcs where they’re seen, however, considering Oda’s detailed and thorough writing, no one is ever truly gone, or at least, forgotten. One of the characters whose first mention dates back to the primordial times of One Piece is Dr. Vegapunk. The first introduction of the leading scientist traces back to the Post-Enies Lobby Arc, and even more specifically, in chapter 433, which in One Piece standards, is basically at the start of the series.

Just recently, the One Piece manga concluded the ending of the Wano Country arc, which lasted about four years. With absolutely no clues regarding the Straw Hats’ future endeavors, fans were led into speculating about what there was to come, however, no one expected the leading crew to bump heads with none other than Dr.Vegapunk. So, here is all the information regarding the fear-inducing scientist in One Piece, and beware of spoilers as Dr. Vegapunk’s identity hasn’t yet been revealed in the anime.

Who is Dr. Vegapunk and what is MADS?

Image via Crunchyroll

Dr. Vegapunk, whose full name is not yet disclosed, is the leading scientist of the Marines. Before being employed under the World Government, Vegapunk was actually part of an outlaw scientific research team, otherwise known as MADS. This team was made up of notable scientists across the seas, including some familiar names such as Ceasar Clown, Vinsmoke Judge, and Kaido’s left hand, Queen. This illegal research team would eventually be persecuted and dismantled by the Marines, who would then proceed to imprison and employ Dr. Vegapunk to use their inventions and discoveries to make the World Government inherently unbeatable.

The scientist was actually born in the Future Country Baldimore on the highly advanced technological island, Karakuri. Regarding Vegapunk’s upbringing, not much is known other than the fact that as a child, they designed and built several devices in their labs. As a naturally curious future scientist, Vegapunk also came up with hundreds of ideas and theories, constructing several weapons and cellular structures in his mind alone, lacking the funds to put all of his plans into practice. Although the circumstances are also not disclosed, Vegapunk would eventually join MADS, where they would discover the blueprint to life known as the Lineage Factor; one of the main scientific points in Vegapunk’s research.

What do we know about Dr. Vegapunk?

Image via Youtube / Ei Nerd

Since their first mention, Vegapunk’s name has come up several times throughout the story, and more specifically, because of Kuma and Dr. Ceasar Clown. But, it wasn’t until recently in the manga that fans finally got to see Vegapunk’s appearance, surprising many given Dr.’s female features. Previously called an “old man” by G5 Marines, Dr. Vegapunk was always described as being a male figure, appearing even behind Kuma with a seemingly masculine build.

In chapter 1062 of the One Piece manga, more information regarding the scientist is finally unveiled. The Straw Hats are faced with an astronomical shark attack, completely unprepared for the severity and size of the animal. As the crew is separated by the treacherous waters, Luffy and Jinbe find Bonney, who immediately informs the Straw Hats that they are currently in Egghead, the island that is said to be 500 years into the future, and also the place where Vegapunk’s research lab is situated. This would prove to become an ominous announcement, as the rest of the Straw Hats would be later on saved by a colossal cyborg, belonging to none other than Dr. Vegapunk, marking this as the scientists’ first official appearance in the story.

Regarding Vegapunk’s personality, very little is known, however, due to her involvement with Ceaser Clown, anyone could assume that the scientist has at least some sense of morality. Unlike his former fellow scientist, Vegapunk refused to involve children in the experiments attempting gigantification and also refused the release of poison gas in fear of harming innocent people. Vegapunk’s humanity was also noticed when he appeared to grant Kuma his final wish as a human being.

When it comes to her research for the Marines, Vegapunk’s scientific achievements are heavily connected to discovering the secrets surrounding seastone; the rare mineral that negates Devil Fruit abilities and leading the research about Devil Fruit themselves. Vegapunk has also turned Batholomew Kuma into a cyborg and produced the Pacifistas, which now take the form of not only Kuma but also former-Warlord Boa Hancock. The latest One Piece arc, situated in Wano, also shows the devastating results of the creation of Artificial Devil Fruits created by Vegapunk, which were later on replicated by Ceasar Clown, who invented the SMILE fruits. These fruits would, later on, be revealed to be the cause of chronic smiles and laughter, in spite of people’s state of mind, thus becoming a completely heartless human experiment. Momonusuke was the only individual known to have eaten Vegapunk’s failed Artificial Devil Fruit, a replica of Kaido’s Fish Fish Fruit, whose effects are still unknown.

The scientist is famed as the greatest scientific genius the world has ever known, with an unrivaled understanding in all fields of science, from cell biology to military technology. Her scientific expertise is also oftentimes said to be 500 years ahead of her contemporaries, thus making her one of the biggest threats to pirates, as well as the World Government’s most important asset.

As of now, very little is actually known about this mysterious One Piece character. So far, only bits and pieces have been shared about the scientists’ identity, much less the range of her strength, but one thing is for certain: her presence will certainly prove to be a turning point on the Straw Hats’ journey.