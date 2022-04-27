Every ‘One Piece’ Arc, in Order

One Piece is one of the most popular anime and manga series ever released. Ever since Eiichiro Oda’s tale of pirates and adventure hit shelves in 1997, fans have been clamoring for more, desperate to know what’s next to come for the Straw Hat Pirates.
Currently, the manga has over 1000 chapters across 102 volumes. The anime series, for its part, has already broadcast over 1000 individual episodes, alongside a number of TV specials and a full fourteen theatrical films. Because of this, it can be daunting for newcomers to dive into the lengthy story.
If you’re keen to hit the seas, here are all of the One Piece arcs in order.
What Is One Piece About?
One Piece is set in a world full of pirates and buccaneering. It follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young man who gained superpowers of a sort after eating the magical Devil Fruit. This fruit gave Luffy the ability to stretch his limbs like rubber, making him a highly durable and thoroughly competent fighter. Luffy embarks on a quest to become King of the Pirates by finding a mystical treasure called the One Piece, raking up both friends and foes along the way.
Sagas and arcs
One Piece is split into sagas. These sagas cover overarching plot points and critical events in the overall story. Inside these sagas are other, smaller sagas, each of which are further broken down into story arcs.
Where these story arcs start and end is up for debate. But in the eyes of most fans, a new arc begins when the Straw Hat Pirates land on an island and ends when they leave it. This is not always clear-cut, unfortunately, so some fans start and end arcs on slightly different chapters.
Cover page serials and anime filler
The One Piece anime and manga are in production at the same time. This can cause issues with the order in which you enjoy it, particularly when it comes to cover page serials and anime filler.
Cover page serials come about due to the manga’s longstanding serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump. In Shonen Jump, each chapter starts with its own cover page to let readers know what series they’re getting ready to read. Oda is known to often use these pages to tell a unique story made up of single-panel images. These serials tend to focus on side characters or previously defeated foes, but very few of them have been included in the anime series. In the upcoming list, arcs that started this way are marked with “Cover Page Serial.”
Due to the anime and manga’s concurrent production, the anime often runs out of manga to adapt. When this happens, special anime-only filler arcs are created to give the manga time to get back ahead. These filler stories rarely progress the main plot, but they are beloved by many fans. In our list, these arcs are labeled “Anime Only.”
TV specials and movies
Over the years, One Piece has branched out into a number of movies and TV specials. These TV specials and films fit dubiously into the story’s official canon, with many of the films directly contradicting the established canon of the series.
Despite their hazy relationship with the official canon, these entries will still be included on this list. Each will be placed in their generally accepted location in the chronology, but keep in mind — for those who decide to watch them — that they might not fit perfectly into the chronology, and could contain spoilers for later anime or manga events.
TV specials and movies are bolded in the list to make them easier to locate.
All One Piece arcs In order
Sea of Survival: Super Rookies Saga
East Blue Saga
- Romance Dawn Arc – Manga Chapters 1-7, Anime Episodes: 1-3
- Orange Town Arc – Manga Chapters 8-21, Anime Episodes: 4-8
- Syrup Village Arc – Manga Chapters 22-41, Anime Episodes: 9-18
- One Piece: The Movie
- Baratie Arc – Manga Chapters 42-68, Anime Episodes: 19-30
- Arlong Park Arc – Manga Chapters 69-95, Anime Episodes: 31-44
- Buggy’s Crew Adventure Chronicles [Cover Page Serial] – Manga Chapters: 35-75, Anime Episodes 46-47
- Loguetown Arc – Manga Chapters 96-100, Anime Episodes: 45, 48-53
- Warship Island Arc- Anime only. Episodes: 54-61
- Clockwork Island Adventure
Alabasta Saga
- Reverse Mountain Arc – Manga Chapters 101-105, Anime Episodes: 62-63
- Whisky Peak Arc – Manga Chapters 106-114, Anime Episodes: 64-67
- Koby and Helmeppo Arc [Cover Page Serial] – Manga Chapters 83-119, Anime Episodes: 68-69
- Little Garden Arc – Manga Chapters 115-129, Anime Episodes: 70-77
- Drum Island Arc – Manga Chapters 130-154, Anime Episodes: 78-91
- Alabasta Arc – Manga Chapters 155-217, Anime Episodes: 92-130
- Chopper’s Kingdom on the Island of Strange Animals
- Episode of Arabasta: The Pirates and the Princess of the Desert
- Post-Alabasta Arc – Anime only. Episodes 131-135
- The Adventure of Deadend
Skypiea Saga
- Goat Island Arc – Anime only. Episodes 136-138
- Ruluka Island Arc – Anime only. Episodes 139-143
- Jaya Arc – Manga Chapters 218-236, Anime Episodes: 144-152
- Skypiea Arc – Manga Chapters 237-302, Anime Episodes: 153-195
- The Cursed Holy Sword
- G-8 Arc – Anime only. Episodes: 196-206
- Episode of Sky Island (Recap episode released in 2019)
- Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island
- Mega Mecha Soldier of Karakuri Castle
Water 7 Saga
- Long Ring Long Land Arc – Manga Chapters 303-321, Anime Episodes: 207-219
- Ocean’s Dream Arc – Anime only. Episodes: 220-224
- Foxy’s Return Arc – Anime only. Episodes: 225-226
- Water 7 Arc – Manga Chapters 322-374, Anime Episodes: 227-263
- Enies Lobby Arc – Manga Chapters 375-340, Anime Episodes: 264-312
- Post-Enies Lobby Arc – Manga Chapters 431-441, Anime Episodes: 313-325
- Episode of Chopper: The Miracle Winter Cherry Blossom
Thriller Bark Saga
- Ice Hunter Arc – Anime only. Episodes: 326-336
- Thriller Bark Arc – Manga Chapters 442-489, Anime Episodes: 337-381
- One Piece Film: Strong World
- One Piece 3D: Straw Hat Chase
- Spa Island Arc – Anime only. Episodes: 382-384
Summit War Saga
- Sabaody Archipelago Arc – Manga Chapters 490-513, Anime Episodes: 385-405
- Amazon Lily Arc- Manga Chapters 514-524, Anime Episodes: 408-421
- Impel Down Arc- Manga Chapters 525-549, Anime Episodes: 422-425 and 430-456
- Note: The anime splits this arc into two parts, with the Little East Blue Arc in between. The manga considers it to be a single arc.
- Little East Blue Arc – Anime only. Episodes: 426-429
- Straw Hat’s Separation Serial [Cover Page Serial] – Manga Chapters 543-560, Anime Episodes: 453-456
- Marineford Arc – Manga Chapters 550-580, Anime Episodes: 457-489
- Post-War Arc – Manga Chapters 581-597, Anime Episodes: 490-516
The Final Sea: The New World Saga
Fish-Man Island Saga
- Return to Sabaody Arc – Manga Chapters 598-602, Anime Episodes: 517-522
- One Piece Film: Z
- Fish-Man Island Arc – Manga Chapters 603-653, Anime Episodes: 523-574
Dressrosa Saga
- Z’s Ambition Arc – Anime only. Episodes: 575-578
- Punk Hazard Arc – Manga Chapters 654-699, Anime Episodes: 579-625
- Caesar Retrieval Arc – Anime only. Episodes: 626-628
- Dressrosa Arc – Manga Chapters 700-801, Anime Episodes: 629-746
- 3D2Y: Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to his Friends (After episode 658)
- Episode of Sabo: Bond of Three Brothers – A Miraculous Reunion and an Inherited Will (After episode 705)
- Adventure of Nebulandia (After episode 722)
Yonko Saga
- Silver Mine Arc – Anime only. Episodes: 747-450
- Heart Of Gold (After episode 749)
- One Piece Film: Gold
- Zou Arc – Manga Chapters 802-824, Anime Episodes: 751-779
- Marine Rookie Arc – Anime only. Episodes: 780-782
- Whole Cake Island Arc – Manga Chapters 825-902, Anime Episodes: 783-877
- Reverie Arc – Manga Chapters 903-908, Anime Episodes: 878-889
- One Piece: Stampede
- Land of Wano Arc – Manga Chapter 909 – Anime Episodes: 890-894, 897-906, 906- present.
- Note: The anime series splits this into three arcs because the story is still in active production. Filler arcs have been inserted to pad out time between main parts of the story.
- Carbonic King Arc – Anime only. Episodes: 895-896
- Romance Dawn Arc – Anime only. Episode: 908
- Note: This is an adaptation of the Romance Dawn one-shot manga.