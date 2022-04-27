Every ‘One Piece’ Arc, in Order

'One Piece' is a legendary and long-running anime and manga series. Here's how you watch the whole thing in order.

One Piece is one of the most popular anime and manga series ever released. Ever since Eiichiro Oda’s tale of pirates and adventure hit shelves in 1997, fans have been clamoring for more, desperate to know what’s next to come for the Straw Hat Pirates.

Currently, the manga has over 1000 chapters across 102 volumes. The anime series, for its part, has already broadcast over 1000 individual episodes, alongside a number of TV specials and a full fourteen theatrical films. Because of this, it can be daunting for newcomers to dive into the lengthy story.

If you’re keen to hit the seas, here are all of the One Piece arcs in order.

What Is One Piece About?

One Piece is set in a world full of pirates and buccaneering. It follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young man who gained superpowers of a sort after eating the magical Devil Fruit. This fruit gave Luffy the ability to stretch his limbs like rubber, making him a highly durable and thoroughly competent fighter. Luffy embarks on a quest to become King of the Pirates by finding a mystical treasure called the One Piece, raking up both friends and foes along the way.

Sagas and arcs

One Piece is split into sagas. These sagas cover overarching plot points and critical events in the overall story. Inside these sagas are other, smaller sagas, each of which are further broken down into story arcs.

Where these story arcs start and end is up for debate. But in the eyes of most fans, a new arc begins when the Straw Hat Pirates land on an island and ends when they leave it. This is not always clear-cut, unfortunately, so some fans start and end arcs on slightly different chapters.

Cover page serials and anime filler

The One Piece anime and manga are in production at the same time. This can cause issues with the order in which you enjoy it, particularly when it comes to cover page serials and anime filler.

Cover page serials come about due to the manga’s longstanding serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump. In Shonen Jump, each chapter starts with its own cover page to let readers know what series they’re getting ready to read. Oda is known to often use these pages to tell a unique story made up of single-panel images. These serials tend to focus on side characters or previously defeated foes, but very few of them have been included in the anime series. In the upcoming list, arcs that started this way are marked with “Cover Page Serial.”

Due to the anime and manga’s concurrent production, the anime often runs out of manga to adapt. When this happens, special anime-only filler arcs are created to give the manga time to get back ahead. These filler stories rarely progress the main plot, but they are beloved by many fans. In our list, these arcs are labeled “Anime Only.”

TV specials and movies

Over the years, One Piece has branched out into a number of movies and TV specials. These TV specials and films fit dubiously into the story’s official canon, with many of the films directly contradicting the established canon of the series.

Despite their hazy relationship with the official canon, these entries will still be included on this list. Each will be placed in their generally accepted location in the chronology, but keep in mind — for those who decide to watch them — that they might not fit perfectly into the chronology, and could contain spoilers for later anime or manga events.

TV specials and movies are bolded in the list to make them easier to locate.

All One Piece arcs In order

Sea of Survival: Super Rookies Saga

East Blue Saga

Romance Dawn Arc – Manga Chapters 1-7, Anime Episodes: 1-3

Orange Town Arc – Manga Chapters 8-21, Anime Episodes: 4-8

Syrup Village Arc – Manga Chapters 22-41, Anime Episodes: 9-18

One Piece: The Movie

Baratie Arc – Manga Chapters 42-68, Anime Episodes: 19-30

Arlong Park Arc – Manga Chapters 69-95, Anime Episodes: 31-44

Buggy’s Crew Adventure Chronicles [Cover Page Serial] – Manga Chapters: 35-75, Anime Episodes 46-47

Loguetown Arc – Manga Chapters 96-100, Anime Episodes: 45, 48-53

Warship Island Arc- Anime only. Episodes: 54-61

Clockwork Island Adventure

Alabasta Saga

Reverse Mountain Arc – Manga Chapters 101-105, Anime Episodes: 62-63

Whisky Peak Arc – Manga Chapters 106-114, Anime Episodes: 64-67

Koby and Helmeppo Arc [Cover Page Serial] – Manga Chapters 83-119, Anime Episodes: 68-69

Little Garden Arc – Manga Chapters 115-129, Anime Episodes: 70-77

Drum Island Arc – Manga Chapters 130-154, Anime Episodes: 78-91

Alabasta Arc – Manga Chapters 155-217, Anime Episodes: 92-130

Chopper’s Kingdom on the Island of Strange Animals

Episode of Arabasta: The Pirates and the Princess of the Desert

Post-Alabasta Arc – Anime only. Episodes 131-135

The Adventure of Deadend

Skypiea Saga

Goat Island Arc – Anime only. Episodes 136-138

Ruluka Island Arc – Anime only. Episodes 139-143

Jaya Arc – Manga Chapters 218-236, Anime Episodes: 144-152

Skypiea Arc – Manga Chapters 237-302, Anime Episodes: 153-195

The Cursed Holy Sword

G-8 Arc – Anime only. Episodes: 196-206

Episode of Sky Island (Recap episode released in 2019)

(Recap episode released in 2019) Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island

Mega Mecha Soldier of Karakuri Castle

Water 7 Saga

Long Ring Long Land Arc – Manga Chapters 303-321, Anime Episodes: 207-219

Ocean’s Dream Arc – Anime only. Episodes: 220-224

Foxy’s Return Arc – Anime only. Episodes: 225-226

Water 7 Arc – Manga Chapters 322-374, Anime Episodes: 227-263

Enies Lobby Arc – Manga Chapters 375-340, Anime Episodes: 264-312

Post-Enies Lobby Arc – Manga Chapters 431-441, Anime Episodes: 313-325

Episode of Chopper: The Miracle Winter Cherry Blossom

Thriller Bark Saga

Ice Hunter Arc – Anime only. Episodes: 326-336

Thriller Bark Arc – Manga Chapters 442-489, Anime Episodes: 337-381

One Piece Film: Strong World

One Piece 3D: Straw Hat Chase

Spa Island Arc – Anime only. Episodes: 382-384

Summit War Saga

Sabaody Archipelago Arc – Manga Chapters 490-513, Anime Episodes: 385-405

Amazon Lily Arc- Manga Chapters 514-524, Anime Episodes: 408-421

Impel Down Arc- Manga Chapters 525-549, Anime Episodes: 422-425 and 430-456 Note: The anime splits this arc into two parts, with the Little East Blue Arc in between. The manga considers it to be a single arc.

Little East Blue Arc – Anime only. Episodes: 426-429

Straw Hat’s Separation Serial [Cover Page Serial] – Manga Chapters 543-560, Anime Episodes: 453-456

Marineford Arc – Manga Chapters 550-580, Anime Episodes: 457-489

Post-War Arc – Manga Chapters 581-597, Anime Episodes: 490-516

The Final Sea: The New World Saga

Fish-Man Island Saga

Return to Sabaody Arc – Manga Chapters 598-602, Anime Episodes: 517-522

One Piece Film: Z

Fish-Man Island Arc – Manga Chapters 603-653, Anime Episodes: 523-574

Dressrosa Saga

Z’s Ambition Arc – Anime only. Episodes: 575-578

Punk Hazard Arc – Manga Chapters 654-699, Anime Episodes: 579-625

Caesar Retrieval Arc – Anime only. Episodes: 626-628

Dressrosa Arc – Manga Chapters 700-801, Anime Episodes: 629-746

3D2Y: Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to his Friends (After episode 658)

(After episode 658) Episode of Sabo: Bond of Three Brothers – A Miraculous Reunion and an Inherited Will (After episode 705)

(After episode 705) Adventure of Nebulandia (After episode 722)

Yonko Saga