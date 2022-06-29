One Piece is a legendary series. The manga, written by Eiichiro Oda, launched in 1997 and quickly mesmerized fans with its fun plot and likable characters. In 1999, One Piece was turned into an anime, and both the anime and the manga are still running today. The manga recently released its 1000th chapter, and the anime broadcast its 1000th episode earlier this year. So, this is not a franchise you can get through in an afternoon. In fact, if you did nothing but watch One Piece, it would take you over 16 days to get to the latest episode, showing how large this franchise is.

Of course, with any long-running show, people often wonder what parts they can skip, especially if they want to quickly catch up. And, like many anime franchises, One Piece has quite a few filler arcs, and some of these can be skipped to save yourself some time.

What is One Piece about?

Set in a world of magic and pirates, One Piece follows a young boy called Monkey D. Luffy. When he was a young boy, Monkey ate a magical fruit called a Devil Fruit. This gave Luffy the power to stretch his limbs as if they were made out of rubber. Luffy decides that he wants to become the King Of The Pirates and heads out on an adventure to find a legendary treasure called the One Piece. Along the way, he makes many friends and foes as he tries to navigate this strange world and its hidden history that might link to forces that have been shaping Luffy’s destiny without his knowledge.

What are filler arcs?

The One Piece anime and manga are in production at the same time, and this can cause issues. Quite often, the anime will run out of manga to adapt and will thus make new, filler content to give the manga time to get ahead again. However, the One Piece filler arcs often adapt side content or work in plot points previously skipped over. Because of this, many filler arcs contain crucial information and character development, meaning you should be careful what you overlook.

What are One Piece’s filler arcs?

Currently, One Piece has the following filler arcs:

Warship Island Arc – Episodes 54-61

Post-Arabasta Arc – 131-135

Goat Island Arc – 136-138

Ruluka Island Arc – 139-143

G-8 Arc – 196-206

Ocean’s Dream Arc – 220-224

Foxy’s Return Arc – 225-226

Ice Hunter Arc – 326-335

Spa Island Arc – 382-384

Little East Blue Arc – 426-429

Z’s Ambition Arc – 575-578

Caesar Retrieval Arc – 626-628

Silver Mine Arc – 747-750

Marine Rookie Arc – 780-782

Cidre Guild Arc – 895-896

Which One Piece filler arcs should you skip?

The One Piece fan community heavily debates which filler arcs can be skipped. Some fans will tell you that you shouldn’t miss any of them, as they all help flesh out the characters and world and help make One Piece feel like a true adventure.

However, most fans agree you can skip the Warship Island arc (54-61) and the Ruluka Island arc (139-143). Both are short arcs that add little to the overarching plot. They also don’t contain story development you don’t get elsewhere.

If you’re desperate to cut out some episodes, there are other arcs that people suggest skipping. This is because these arcs have less connection to the overarching plot than the main arcs. This includes The Post-Alabasta Arc (131-135), Goat Island Arc (136-138), and The Ocean’s Dream Arc (220-224). While these have a lot of fun moments, if you skip them, you won’t be left confused later on, even if you will miss a few good character moments here and there.

There is also a commonly accepted list of unmissable filler, focusing on the filler arcs that no One Piece fan should skip. This list usually includes G-8 Arc (196-206), Foxy’s Return Arc (225-226), and Caesar Retrieval Arc (626-628). All three of these arcs contain crucial information that will play into later plot points, and all three are very entertaining, often ranking highly in “best arc” fan polls.

List of the One Piece arcs you can skip

If you want a handy list of arcs to refer to while you watch, here are the filler arcs in order and if you can skip them.