The 8 most overpowered devil fruit combinations in ‘One Piece,’ ranked

In Naruto, there are chakras. Jujutsu Kaisen brings in cursed energy. And then in One Piece, we’ve got devil fruits and Haki. And let me tell you, that combo is already a wild ride on its own, but get ready, because when you start matching devil fruits, it becomes a real rollercoaster.

For your enjoyment only, that’s exactly what we’re doing today. If you already thought One Piece has a ridiculously overwhelming source power, and stupidly overpowered devil fruits – which to be fair, it does have – wait until you see that some devil fruits would be just invincible if they worked together. While that’s seemingly impossible – unless Blackbeard is involved – we’re still down to try and see how these would work.

Op-Op + Soul-Soul fruit

via Crunchyroll

The Op-Op fruit and Soul-Soul fruit are a self-explanatory combination. While its user wouldn’t necessarily be able to grant themselves eternal life, they could easily bestow immortality upon someone else without risking their own life in the process. Law’s devil fruit requires its user to die in order to confer the power of eternal life to another, but with Brook’s fruit, that would never be a problem. You can only use this power once, but that’s more than enough.

Ice-Ice + Magma-Magma Fruit

via Toei Animation

Kuzan’s Ice-Ice fruit, alongside Akainu’s Magma-Magma fruit, is another self-explanatory mix. They are both Logia-type fruits that bestow upon their user the power to transform their bodies into an element – in this case, magma and ice. We’ve already witnessed how destructive they can be individually, but if, for some reason, someone were capable of wielding both fruits, it could result in a natural disaster.

Chop-Chop + Human-Human, Model: Nika fruit

via Toei Animation

However odd of a mix this one may be, just consider the fact that Luffy’s rubber fruit has only one weakness: he can still get cut. But if you mix in Buggy’s Chop-Chop fruit, Luffy would no longer need to fear any sharp objects or swordsman. He could simply detach the piece of his body that was cut off and reattach it again. This vicious cycle would just keep on going, making him practically invincible – especially when you consider that his Gear 5 is already limitless as it is.

Bird-Bird, Model: Phoenix + Quake-Quake Fruit

via Toei Animation

This is an odd mix, we’ll give you that, but hear us out; Marco has one of the best fruits for defensive power. The Bird-Bird, Model: Phoenix basically makes Marco invincible in battle as he instantly heals himself of any harm. While that in itself makes him a fantastic opponent, he would be indestructible if he had a highly offense-forward devil fruit like Whitebeard’s (uhm, Blackbeard’s that is) Quake-Quake fruit – one of the most strength-based fruits in the series.

Hobby-Hobby + Flower- Flower fruit

via Crunchyroll

The Flower-Flower fruit paired with the Hobby-Hobby fruit, is almost too obvious. We’ve long been aware that Sugar’s devil fruit is undeniably one of the strongest in the entire series, capable of turning anyone into a toy with a touch (and erasing everyone else’s memories of them). Imagine being able to spawn thousands of hands and touch enemies without them noticing – you’d be invincible.

Paw-Paw + Flower-Flower fruit

via Toei Animation

We’ve already established that the Flower-Flower fruit can be used with Sugar’s power, but it is so versatile that we can even name an assortment of fruits that would only become stronger with Robin’s handy power. One of them is Kuma’s Paw-Paw fruit. Although we highly doubt he would ever want to use his reflecting power on more than one person, his Paw-Paw fruit, alongside Robin’s ability to spawn multiple hands, would allow the user to make every single opponent disappear from the battle.

Glint-Glint + Slow-Slow fruit

via Toei Animation

You might have forgotten that Foxy was in the story – but we didn’t. In fact, when it comes to devil fruit combinations, Borsalino’s Glint-Glint and Foxy’s Slow-Slow might just be the best combination for the right wielder. Of course, Foxy can’t use it to save his life, but as they say, “opposites attract,” and pairing Borsalino’s speed with the ability to slow down his opponents would be a deadly combination for anyone daring to cross his path.

Venom-Venom + Gas-Gas Fruit

via Toei Animation

Chemical weapons were first introduced in One Piece through Caesar Clown. With just the Gas-Gas fruit, the possibility of creating a massive, destructive nuclear weapon was already dangerous. Just imagine if you combined Caesar’s efforts with Magellan’s Venom-Venom fruit. Not only would you become virtually invincible, but you could probably destroy entire islands at will. Imu wishes.