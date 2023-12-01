The 7 moments from the ‘One Piece’ Egghead arc we can’t wait to see in the anime

The following article contains spoilers for the One Piece Egghead arc.

After four years in Wano, everyone is ready to continue the journey of a lifetime. Thankfully, the time is nigh, and the One Piece anime is finally set to explore Egghead Island.

Fans who have been reading the manga are already well-acquainted with the island. Egghead was introduced in chapter 1061, marking the beginning of the Final Saga of One Piece. Aptly named, this portion of the story is incredibly convoluted with information, finally introducing what were the series’ biggest mysteries until today.

As anime-only watchers, you’ve likely seen the Egghead poster teasing the upcoming arc. However, don’t be fooled by its colorful spread and fun attires – this arc is anything but. Here are all the major moments in the new arc that you don’t want to miss out on.

Vegapunk’s Introduction

Unsurprisingly, as the Straw Hats reach Egghead – the island where Vegapunk is stationed – we finally encounter the infamous government scientist and all seven of his bodies. Alongside his physical form, we delve into his upbringing and general history, uncovering his past connections with Monkey D. Dragon, Bartholomew Kuma, and, of course, bits and pieces of his involvement with the MADS. Ultimately, much of the lore we know today is a result of Vegapunk’s introduction at Egghead.

Jewelry Bonney’s return

The last time we saw Bonney was during the Levely arc, where she posed as Conney from the Sorbet Kingdom. Therefore, her reappearance in the Egghead arc was incredibly surprising. As a fan-favorite character, we’ve seen very little of Bonney, but her presence in this arc promises to unravel many mysteries, including her birth as the child of a Celestial Dragon and Ginny, as well as her connection to Kuma, whom she refers to as her father.

Garp fighting the Blackbeard Pirates

One of the many adjacent stories happening in the Egghead arc is Koby’s rescue. As his mentor, Garp went above and beyond to save his fellow Marine by heading to Hachinosu – the location where the Blackbeard Pirates had taken Koby. The Admiral enlisted the members of Sword, and even Tashigi, for the rescue mission, resulting in the decimation of part of the island with his power, along with some Blackbeard pirates. He eventually fought with his former protégé – Kuzan – and the outcome of their fight is still unknown.

Imu and the true form of Saturn

The Five Elders have long been mysteries in One Piece. While we knew of their existence and had some insight into their role in the story, their essence remained shrouded in mystery. To everyone’s surprise, the Egghead arc not only reintroduces Imu, but also introduces Jaygarcia Saturn – The Warrior God of Science and Defense. Unexpectedly, he becomes a major antagonist in the arc, and we’ve recently witnessed his true form in the story, along with his evident shock while facing Luffy in Gear 5 mode.

Luffy fighting Kizaru

We had all been craving to see Luffy in Gear 5 once more, and Egghead will provide just that. Apart from witnessing Luffy in all his white-haired glory, Kizaru also re-enters the narrative. The Marine admiral steps into the Egghead arc with the mission to retrieve Vegapunk and, ultimately, to force the Straw Hats out of the advanced island. Though things don’t necessarily go according to plan, their clash is a sight to behold, showcasing two of the strongest Devil Fruits in the story going against each other.

Rock’s Pirates’ first appearance as a group

Egghead is an arc overflowing with flashbacks and lore. Among the numerous story moments that fans might occasionally overlook are the Rocks Pirates – the infamous and ruthless pirate group that Garp and Gol D. Roger defeated back in God Valley. The so-called “God Valley Incident,” previously mentioned in Wano during a flashback, takes center stage in Egghead. Here, the members of the Rocks Pirates are finally unveiled, shedding light on the reasons behind the God Valley incident altogether.

Kuma’s story

Perhaps the most iconic moment we can’t wait to see in the anime is Kuma’s backstory. Not only do we witness his daughter Bonney accessing his memory bubbles, but throughout the flashbacks, we delve into his history as a Buccaneer slave alongside Ivankov and Ginny. We learn about his past as a slave and priest, the events that led him to become the King of Sorbet Kingdom, and how he transitioned from being a rebel in the revolutionary army to becoming a human weapon for the World Government.

The One Piece Egghead arc will finally begin on Crunchyroll, on January 7.