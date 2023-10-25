Hype for the popular Japanese Manga One Piece has hit an all-time high, thanks in part to the hit show on Netflix, which brought legions of new fans to the franchise. The adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his signature straw hat have just been renewed for a second season, meaning we’ll be seeing much more of the franchise in the future.

Recently, Chapter 1095 was released, and it revealed a brand new character named Ginny. We don’t have a lot of information about her, but there is enough to flesh out a sense of character. Let’s dive a little deeper and find out just who she is and how she’s connected to the overall narrative.

Who is Ginny in ‘One Piece?’

The latest chapter of One Piece continues the ongoing fight between Luffy’s gang and St. Saturn. There’s also some backstory about Kuma – who we find out was a slave to the World Nobles. Close to the end, Emporio Ivankov shows up.

The Revolutionary Army “Queen,” who was also a former slave of the World Nobles, and appears in Kuma’s flashback along with his sister Ginny. Ginny happens to also be a slave, and we learn that she made made to compete in the Native Hunting Competition, something that happened almost 40 years previous.

The contest is brutal, and any island chosen by the World Government for the triennial competition ultimately gets colonized by the World Government and loses its autonomy. Even worse: natives of the island are forced into slavery after being brutally hunted.

You would think this kind of thing would make Ginny a sour and detached person, but she has a peppy personality. She’s close with her “big bro,” and we learn that they worked together to survive the hunt. During the planning of their escape, they ran into Kuma, hence the flashback.

Is Ginny Luffy’s mother in ‘One Piece?’

Image via Toei Animation

One popular theory making the rounds is that Ginny is either Luffy’s mom or Bonney’s mom. Reddit user FlammingSandwich provided the following theory:

“The new character Ginny is both luffy and Bonney’s mom and just has a complex about freedom that makes her not want to be tied down to a relationship or a parental lifestyle and so she left her children in their fathers care.”

What’s the rationale for this? While admitting the evidence is “weak,” they go on to lay out four salient points?

Everyone loves to eat. The similarity of the names all ending in Y. (Luffy, Bonney, Ginny) Luffy’s father Dragon and Bonney’s father Kuma have a connection with the revolutionary army, along with Ginny. We don’t know the status of both Dragon and Kuma’s partners. All we know is that Luffy’s mom is alive.

Sportskeeda expanded on the whole eating thing, and pointed out that when we first met Bonney, she was pretty much doing the exact same thing – eating a leg of meat. The site also pointed out that Ginny has the same type of hair as Bonney.

Image via X

Regardless, people seem to have really enjoyed this chapter, and we’re all excited about what comes next.