Are the Straw Hats preparing to set sail again? Here’s the official renewal status of One Piece season 2

10 days after the One Piece manga removed covers from chapter 1091, the live-action One Piece charted its voyage on the Netflix streaming platform. In its debut weekend, the Straw Hats adventure broke Netflix debut records previously set by Stranger Things and Wednesday. If it wasn’t impressive enough, One Piece continued to reign supreme and topped the Netflix chart for a second week from Sept. 4 to 10. So are the powers that be at Netflix planning to renew the series yet?

Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, who serve as executive producers for One Piece, recently discussed their grand plan with Deadline, which includes the possibility of a stunning 12 seasons of action-packed adventure. The only thing that’s stopping them is the yellow light currently shadowing plans for season 2. With hundreds of chapters waiting to find their way to the live-action, have the lights turned green, finally?

Is One Piece renewed for Season 2?

Break out the grog and strike up the shanties because it’s official, Netflix has greenlit One Piece for a second season! The streaming giant made the announcement on its official X account on Sept. 15 in a video featuring the One Piece author himself, Eiichiro Oda. In a close to 2-minute-long video fit for the logbooks of legends, we can see Oda deliver the exciting news through a Den Den Mushi, a.k.a. a Transponder Snail:

“To everyone who’s been a fan of One Piece for years, and to those who experienced One Piece for the first time, thank you so much. Two weeks after the launch, I just received some great news…Netflix has decided to renew the show.”

Image via Netflix

While the studio’s previous venture, Cowboy Bebop, found itself sailing a one-season sea, the outlook is decidedly brighter for One Piece in the wake of its renewal announcement. It has laid waste to the doubloons of naysayers who believed that non-animated adaptations of manga cannot do well with the audience. Those once-skeptical fans of the manga and anime series have now welcomed the live-action adaptation with arms as wide as the Grand Line itself.

Producers Adelstein and Clements are also enthusiastic about turning the 1090+ manga chapters into a live story. The two also revealed their “plans with Matt Owens” for how the team “would break multiple seasons.” Rest assured, “Everything is in concert with Netflix, Shueisha, and Oda-san.” If One Piece continues to turn in record-breaking numbers, we might see at least six seasons of the series.

What will One Piece season 2 be about?

via Netflix

The first season of One Piece has methodically followed the plot of the manga’s first 100 chapters, yet it has only scratched the surface of the immense ocean of material still unadapted. With his very face adorning a wanted poster, Luffy’s dream of becoming a well-known pirate has come true. The Straw Hat Pirates gang is prepared to sail to the Grand Line in quest of the One Piece now that they have come together as a group. Finally, The first season’s cliffhanger hinted at Smoker’s involvement in the plot.

Thus, One Piece season 2 will probably focus on the Straw Hats’ quest to defeat their fearsome adversary, Smoker. This also opens the door for Tashigi, Smoker’s second-in-command and a navy officer, to be introduced into the plot. However, things are only getting started, so season 2 may encompass more than just the predicted manga portions.