What days does ‘Solo Leveling’ come out?

Based on a Korean manhwa, Solo Leveling may very well be the biggest, most-anticipated anime release of this first quarter of 2024. The excitement started building up way before it aired its first episode, hinting early on that lots of anime fans would be tuning in to the series’ releases each week.

Some fans are even too impatient to wait, a normal condition in our busy modern times. But when a Redditor complained about the supposed episode delay – it turned out it wasn’t delayed at the time of the post, but it would come out in 2 hours – a commenter replied:

But now we do have schedules and these are, for the most part, followed. Solo Leveling is no different. Here’s when the episodes come out weekly.

Weekly Weekend Releases

Screengrab via A-1 Pictures

Produced by A-1 Pictures, Solo Leveling’s crisply animated episodes come out on Saturdays. The first, “I’m Used to It,” came out on Jan. 6 – Jan. 7 for some countries. The episodes arrive at midnight Japan time, 12:30 am EST, and 9:30 am PT. The Dubbed episodes come out a few hours later but they also are 2 episodes behind (currently there are 6 subbed episodes out and 4 dubbed ones).

Solo Leveling follows a Zero to Hero story arc through the eyes of E-rank hunter Sung Jin-woo, who, after a near-death encounter in a dungeon, acquires the ability to “level up” and improve his skills like a character in an MMORPG. While there is a lot of hype surrounding the series, some netizens point out that it’s not without its flaws. As this Redditor stated:

Nevertheless, whether you’re an enthusiastic fan or still trying to figure out how you feel about the series, now you know to keep your eye out for Saturdays. Here’s where you can stream each new episode.