When was ‘The New Gate’ anime episode 5 released?

Are you watching the latest isekai anime?
Kopal Kumari
Kopal Kumari
|
Published: May 12, 2024 04:43 pm

The latest isekai anime in the Crunchyroll lineup is moving fast. The New Gate is gearing up for its fifth episode where Shin will finally reveal his identity as a high human to Wilhelm. Are you waiting for the release?

The intriguing plot of The New Gate anime finds its origins in the 2013 light novel series by Shinogi Kazanami. Set in an online life-or-death game titled The New Game with tens of thousands of players, the series focuses on the stuck players’ efforts to escape. Does a really popular television series strike your mind? The New Gate anime shares striking similarities with the hit Netflix series Alice in Borderland. So, if you loved that one, you’ll probably love this one as well.

At the center of the series is Shin, the most skilled and seasoned player who singlehandedly kills the last boss in hopes of getting released from the game and returning to reality. However, he is suddenly blinded by a strange flash of light and awakes to find himself in the game’s world 500 years later. This is when the series’ plot takes off and Shin embarks on a new journey, meeting several new people on the way.

The New Gate anime episode 4 recap

In continuation of the third episode’s action, Schnee saves and heals the knights from the monster in episode four. She then makes her way farther into the jungle, hoping to run across Shin again. Shin and Wilhelm, on the other hand, are pleased that Lacia was able to acquire a skill. At this point, the surrounding mana summons a Skullface Lord, interrupting the three and starting a fight.

Shin battles the Skullface head-on while letting Wilhelm and Lacia escape. He meets Schnee again in the flower meadow as he is battling the Lord. While Yuzuha builds a barrier to keep an oncoming undead from hurting them, the two embrace and have a touching moment. Afterward, Shin and Schnee use the powerful holy ability “Sanctuary” to vanquish the Skullface Lord and the undead in tandem.

Following their victory, Shin and Schnee resume their earlier chat, during which Shin tells Schnee that he will depart this world once he has found a means to return home. The two then find Wilhelm and Lacia and make their way back together. In another scene, Shin’s blade is discovered, and Rona’s knights search for its source. As the episode comes to a close, one of the knights reveals that a renowned blacksmith forged the blade.

The New Gate anime episode 5 release date and time

The New Gate first hit the platforms on April 14, 2024, with a weekly release schedule releasing one episode every Sunday. After the successful run of its fourth episode, The New Gate episode 5 is set to release on Sunday, May 11, 2024, at 1:30 am JST. The series is animated by Cloud Hearts and Yokohama Animation Laboratory, and directed by Tamaki Nakatsu, with series composition by Hiroki Uchida and character designs by Itsuki Takemoto.

Viewers can catch new episodes on Tokyo MX and other networks in Japan and Crunchyroll and Bilibili outside Japan. As for the release time, here is when the episode releases according to various time zones:

  • Eastern Standard Time (EST): 12:30 am, Saturday, May 11, 2024
  • Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 5:30 pm, Saturday, May 11, 2024
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): 10:00 pm, Saturday, May 11, 2024
  • Central European Time (CET): 6:30 am, Saturday, May 11, 2024
  • Pacific Standard Time (PST): 9:30 am, Saturday, May 11, 2024
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): 1:30 am, Sunday, May 12, 2024
