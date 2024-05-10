‘Overlord’ anime movie release window, plot, and more

For anyone who has ever played an MMORPG, Kugane Maruyama’s Overlord has been a dream adaptation, transforming from a best-selling light novel series to a beloved anime. Following the culmination of four incredible seasons, fans will see Momonga in all of his splendor on big screens soon.

Set inside every gamer’s dream world of a full-dive massively multiplayer online role-playing game, Overlord is the perfect power fantasy of weebs. Though it’s unlikely that you are unaware of who the Overlord Momonga is, we’ll give you a brief into this virtual world for the sake of it. The series takes place inside the game YGGDRASIL, whose virtual world has been transported to another world altogether and its various NPCs become actual living beings when the game servers shut down after an intense twelve-year run.

The hero of our narrative is the leader of one of the strongest guilds in the game, called Ainz Ooal Gown. Out of the original 41 guild players, only one skeletal Lich “Overlord” character named Momonga continues to play the game when the shut-down time arrives. Maintaining their headquarters in The Great Tomb of Nazarick till the end, Momonga gets trapped in the form of his game avatar and explores this new world trying to solve the mystery.

This dark fantasy and isekai anime adapts its story from the top-selling light novel series by Kugane Maruyama. After its debut in July 2015, Overlord concluded its fourth season in Sept. 2022 and covered 14 volumes of the light novel so far. While a fifth season has also been confirmed, an anime movie continuing the story has been announced to be released before season 5. Curious about the details? Here is everything we know:

Overlord: The Holy Kingdom movie release window

The Overlord movie was first confirmed to be in production on May 8, 2021, even before the announcement of the anime series’ fourth season. After three years in production, it seems high time for the movie to come out. But do we have a release date yet?

Though we saw the first trailer of the film on the new year day 2024, a release date for the film is still under the covers. However, the second trailer of Overlord: The Holy Kingdom, released on March 22, 2024, unveiled a release window of the film. It is now set to release in Fall 2024.

Overlord: The Holy Kingdom movie plot

The anime series skipped adapting the light novel volumes 12 and 13 during its four-season run. Unlike the previous Overlord anime films, The Holy Kingdom is not a recap compilation. Instead, it fills in the empty gaps between Overlord Season 4 episode 7 and 8. It will adapt The Paladin of the Holy Kingdom Arc, the 11th arc in the series.

The storyline of the movie will center on Jaldabaoth’s demi-human invasion of the Roble Holy Kingdom. The Holy Kingdom will enlist Momonga’s assistance in their war effort after realizing the seriousness of the threat to their country.

Is Overlord: The Holy Kingdom movie canon?

The movies released in the Overlord anime series thus far have been compilation films, recapping the events from the first season. However, this is not the case for the upcoming The Holy Kingdom movie. It will instead adapt directly from the original light novel volumes 12 and 13. So, the film will be canon to close the loose ends of the anime season 4 plot.

However, given that The Holy Kingdom movie will not be a direct sequel to the anime’s released fourth season, fans can choose to skip it and move directly to the fifth season of the series. But this might leave some questions answered for the viewers. Season 5 of the anime has already been confirmed and will adapt the light novel volumes 15 and 16.

Overlord: The Holy Kingdom movie cast

Overlord: The Holy Kingdom‘s official returning cast has not been disclosed yet. However, we can confirm the return of some characters based on the substance of the light novel series. These will include Satoshi Hino as Ainz Ooal Gown, Asami Seto as CZ2128 Delta, Masayuki Katō as Jaldabaoth, Yumi Hara as Albedo, Ami Koshimizu as Lakyus Alvein Dale Aindra, and more.

Overlord: The Holy Kingdom movie trailer

Two trailers for the upcoming movie have been unveiled to ignite curiosity and excitement among fans. You can watch them below:

Trailer 1:

Trailer 2:

