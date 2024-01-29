Will there be ‘Overlord’ season 5?

The beloved isekai anime series Overlord wrapped its fourth season in Sept. 2022. Over a year and counting, the series’ fate has been bugging millions of fans waiting for the anime to adapt the final volumes of the original light novel series.

Finding its origins in the Japanese light novel series written by Kugane Maruyama and illustrated by so-bin, Overlord sprouted both a manga and an anime adaptation. Late in July 2022, Maruyama revealed that his light novel series will end with its 18th volume. The novel series is currently standing at 16 volumes, but the announcement has sealed the fate of its manga and anime adaptations.

The anime adaptation by Madhouse first aired between July 7 and Sept. 29, 2015, followed by three more seasons. The fourth and most recent season concluded in Sept. 2022, which adapted the light novel volumes 10, 11, and 14. Now where did volumes 12 and 13 go? A feature film adaptation of the Holy Kingdom Arc, titled Overlord: Holy Kingdom will soon hit the screens in 2024, and cover volumes 12 and 13 of the light novel.

Overlord: Holy Kingdom will serve as a canon sequel to Overlord anime season 4. However, it is also revealed that some elements of the original light novel will be omitted from the movie, meaning that it won’t be a 100% direct adaptation. With all that information, does Overlord season 5 seem likely? And do we have a release date yet?

Is Overlord coming back with season 5?

According to the latest updates, Overlord will first return with a film this year, adapting The Paladin of the Holy Kingdom Arc or volumes 12 and 13 of the light novel series. It will center on the demi-human invasion of the Roble Holy Kingdom, spearheaded by Jaldabaoth, who would then recruit Momon’s assistance in their war effort. So those merely looking forward to seeing Overlord again, you’re in luck this year.

That being said, Season 5 is a different conversation. As of now, Madhouse has not made a formal announcement endorsing or denouncing the release of Overlord season 5. This could be due to their preoccupation with the upcoming film. Given the positive reception that the first four seasons of the series have received on Crunchyroll, it seems improbable that production will end before season 5.

So, Overlord season 5 is very much possible, just not anytime soon. To support the speculation, Madhouse will have its hands on four light novel volumes to make season 5 as soon as the final two volumes of the novel series are released. Currently, there are only two already-released volumes to adapt into anime, and the production company might be waiting for more.

While nothing is set in stone yet, Overlord season 5 will likely come out sometime in 2025 or early 2026. There is no release date yet, but chances are that we will see the series conclude with at least one more season, unlike the many ill-fates series that are halted before a well-deserved finale.