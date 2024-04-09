Is there a ‘Solo Leveling’ season 2 release date on Crunchyroll?

The best anime debut of the winter 2024 season, Solo Leveling has swiftly become a fan-favorite after hitting Crunchyroll early this January. With the first season now off the table, fans anticipate a second season soon.

Delivering on all the promises of a breathtaking experience, Solo Leveling brought an exhilarating fusion of action and fantasy to audiences after premiering on Jan. 7 worldwide. As the most anticipated anime of the New Year season, the webtoon-turned-series swiftly ascended to the pinnacle of popularity upon its debut. Much like the series protagonist Sung Jin-woo, the anime leveled up with each episode, leaving fans craving more by the end of it.

For a little background, Sung Jin-woo’s struggle and fight to transform from a weak E-Rank hunter to humanity’s greatest hunter originally comes from the South Korean manhwa by Chugong. The decision to turn the printed marvel into an animated masterpiece was first announced at Anime Expo 2022. Afterward, the series was then given a single-cour season order at Crunchyroll, with production in the hands of A-1 Pictures.

Is Solo Leveling season 1 over?

After running for 12 awe-inspiring episodes, Solo Leveling Season 1 concluded on Crunchyroll with its last episode titled “Arise” airing on March 31. Each episode of the first season took fans through the intricacies of the world of hunters and monsters as we followed along on Jin-woo’s deadly journey to conquer various dungeons. Season 1 covered the original manhwa until the seventh story arc, i.e. the Job Change Arc.

Soon after the finale aired, Solo Leveling season 2 was confirmed to be in production, promising fans to continue and finish the story. The original manhwa featured 200 chapters divided into 22 story arcs, and we’re only 45 chapters into it as of the season 1 finale. So, we will certainly see Jin-woo finish what he has started—but when?

Along with the announcement confirming Solo Leveling season 2, titled Arise from the Shadow, a release window was also revealed. Considering that the second season was already planned and in production due to the initial 25-episode order for the series, Solo Leveling season 2 will arrive sooner than the norm.

The official announcement sets the fourth quarter of 2024 as the anticipated release window for Solo Leveling season 2. This means that fans can expect Sung Jin-woo to be back on Crunchyroll screens anytime between October, November, and December this year. In the meantime, fans can devour the newly launched action role-playing game based on the series, titled Solo Leveling Arise.

The upcoming season will have a total of 13 episodes, picking up right where the last season left off. So, fans can expect to see Solo Leveling season 2 start the story from the eighth arc in the series— the Red Gate arc and touch upon the fifteenth, Ahjin Guild Arc towards the finale.

However, this will still leave a significant part of the story yet to be animated. Perhaps a season 3 is in the works, too? We’ll know by the end of the new season airing towards the end of this year!