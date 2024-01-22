The manhwa turned anime Solo Leveling has become the talk of the town while Sung Jin-woo has turned into a star already. Fans can’t resist watching his journey as he uncovers the secrets of the dungeon after becoming the strongest Hunter in the world. So, when are we seeing him again?

The Solo Leveling anime debuted on Crunchyroll on Jan. 6, 2024, to mind-blowing responses from the audience. Strong indications surfaced that its premiere episode has eclipsed the record set by One Piece‘s unforgettable Gear 5 episode. Though the claims have no official confirmation, the popularity of Solo Leveling has soared high ever since.

After appearing in the Winter 2024 anime lineup, Solo Leveling has become the most-anticipated new anime right now. The original manhwa concluded after 14 volumes and 270 chapters, while the webtoon adaptation lasted 179 chapters. With plenty of material to keep the series going, viewers are anticipating the new episodes of the anime soon. So when do new episodes of Solo Leveling come out exactly?

Solo Leveling new episodes release day and time

Solo Leveling has been streaming on Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India since Jan. 6, 2024. It follows a weekly release schedule, dropping new episodes every Saturday. In Japan, the episodes drop weekly on Sundays on on Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11, CBC, and YTV, due to the differences in time zones.

Medialink has licensed the series in Southeast Asia and Oceania (except Australia and New Zealand) and drops new episodes on Saturdays or Sundays, depending on the time zone. International audiences can stream new episodes an hour after their broadcast in Japan. Here is the exact time you can expect the new episodes according to your time zone:

Pacific Standard Time (PST) – 07:00 am Saturdays

Central Standard Time (CST) – 09:00 am Saturdays

Eastern Standard Time (EST) – 10:00 am Saturdays

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) – 03:00 pm Saturdays

Central European Time (CET) – 04:00 Pm Saturdays

Indian Standard Time (IST) – 08:30 pm Saturdays

Philippine Time (PHT) – 11:00 pm Saturdays

Japan Standard Time (JST) – 12:00 am Sundays

Australian Central Standard Time (ACST)– 12:30 am Sundays

The English-dubbed version of Solo Leveling also made its premiere on Saturday, Jan. 20. New episodes of the English dub will also be released every Saturday, in line with the release schedule of the original Japanese audio version of the series. Fans can stream the English version on Crunchyroll.