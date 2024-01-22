Where can I read ‘Solo Leveling’?

Solo Leveling is one of the most popular manhwa series around, and with an anime adaptation now airing, there’s never been a better time to get into it yourself.

Written by Chugong, Solo Leveling is set in a post-apocalyptic world filled with monsters. People with heightened strength and abilities known as hunters enter the dungeons where these monsters appear to defeat them. Sung Jinwoo is an infamous hunter, known for being the weakest of all hunters. After nearly dying in a dungeon encounter, Jinwoo is offered the chance to level up his skills and become the strongest hunter in the world.

You can watch the Solo Leveling anime on Crunchyroll as soon as new episodes air in Japan. If you’re looking to read the manhwa that inspired it all instead, you have a few options.

Where to read Solo Leveling

Image via A-1 Pictures

The Solo Leveling manhwa is on official webtoon sites like TappyToon and Tapas. Both websites have every chapter of the manhwa available online so feel free to pick whichever you prefer. If you want to read it offline, you can buy physical volumes or ebook versions for Kindle on Amazon.

Before it was a manhwa, Solo Leveling was first a web novel. Published in 2016 by Chugong, the novel quickly became popular on KakaoPage, leading Web Novel to acquire the English rights in 2018. You can read the web novel online at the official Web Novel site (though some readers complain the translation isn’t quite up to par). Whatever way you choose to experience Jinwoo’s adventures, enjoy the journey!