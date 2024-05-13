How many episodes are in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’?

Jujutsu Kaisen is the most in-demand animated television show of 2024 and has been on a roll for having the most intriguing story and the hottest characters. The best part? It won’t even take you months to finish watching.

Whether you got interested in the series after watching thousands of Gojo edits or have been a loyal fan since its debut in 2020, Jujutsu Kaisen must be your obsession by now. The supernatural dark fantasy series needs no introduction for the anime weebs. But for the new ones considering whether to immerse themselves into this magical world of jujutsu, we can’t help but convince you to do it ASAP.

But wait, before you log in to Crunchyroll and start watching, you might be wondering a few things about the series. The plot and characters are the obvious questions, and we’ll tell you all about that, too. But before you commit yourself to this hypnotizing world of sorcery, you must know how long the series is.

We’re sure you don’t have the time or energy to commit to another One Piece and Dragon Ball type thing, do you? Luckily, Jujutsu Kaisen is an animated adaptation of the original manga by Gege Akutami, which is only 26 volumes long as of April 2024. In chapters, it would be 259. However, the anime has not yet fully adapted the manga, only reaching chapter 143 thus far. And no, the series won’t be dropped anytime soon and the story will be completed.

What is Jujutsu Kaisen about?

Sorting first things first, Jujutsu Kaisen tells the story of a trio—Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki—who all are enrolled at the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School. If you haven’t already figured it out, this school isn’t a regular one but a special training center for jujutsu sorcerers. We also meet the most celebrated and popular character in the anime realm here—the blindfolded sorcerer Gojo Satoru, and his bestie-turned-villain Geto (in the past).

Every good narrative needs a good villain, and we have quite a vicious one here. Standing strong at the other end of the narrative is Ryomen Sukuna, who you would want to refer to as the King of Curses. For context; Curses are a race of spiritual beings in this world, whose primary desire is to bring harm to humanity. The job of Jujutsu sorcerers is to exorcise these curses, but no one seems to be able to defeat Sukuna so far.

Apart from these main guys, we have an elaborate list of supporting characters with commendable depth and engaging arcs. There is a high chance one of them ends up becoming your favorite character instead of the overpowered protagonists. Counting the best ones, we bet on Toji Fushuguro, Yuta Okkotsu, Mahito, Kento Nanami, Panda, Maki Zenin, Inumaki, Kokichi Muta, and Aoi Todo (some of them are villains, by the way).

Now, off to the main question.

How many episodes are in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Gege Akutami has created an elaborate world for the Jujutsu Kaisen story to unfold, and director Sunghoo Park and the team behind the anime skilfully brought out the full glory of the narrative in the first season. The series initially was greenlit for a double-cour season, which premiered on Oct. 3, 2020, and ended on March 27, 2021 and ran for 24 episodes in total.

The second season premiered on July 6, 2023, and aired its finale on Dec. 28, 2023. This time, the episode count went to 23 and covered up to the 8th arc in the series—Itadori’s Extermination arc. So, the total number of episodes in the Jujutsu Kaisen series is currently 47. However, there is more to come with the official confirmation of season 3.

Each episode of Jujutsu Kaisen lasts about 24 minutes, so you can easily finish the series in less than a week. And don’t forget to check out Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the only movie in the series, which is also a prequel to the anime. It follows Yuta Okkotsu as the main character and covers the first arc in the series, called the Cursed Child arc. Now, you may log in to Crunchyroll.

