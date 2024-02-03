The complete ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ episode guide

'Jujutsu Kaisen' is an anime series that puts "fun" in "funeral". Don't say we didn't warn you!

Created by Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen is a series in which you should proceed at your own risk. But, if you’re looking for a powerful cocktail that balances high-stakes action and snappy comedy, drama, and supernatural horror, you definitely should proceed.

The anime, produced by studio MAPPA, can make you laugh and cry, gasp in shock and/or excitement. Fans often defend their liking of the series due to the freshness it brings to the Shonen genre. Although, some could argue that it is a series that requires you to let it cook for a bit before you get to the truly awesome stuff.

Whether you’re a newcomer or an established fan, here’s what you need to know about all the Jujutsu Kaisen episodes out so far.

Where to begin?

If you wish to start with the “Zero to Hero” portion of Jujutsu Kaisen, you could start with the prequel movie. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 came out after Season 1 but it tells the backstory of a character who’ll only become relevant later on. Although the normal watch order would be the release date order, the movie was made so the story was also legible to newcomers to the IP so, if you’d rather start with the 1-hour-45-minute-long movie you technically can. The main character may be different, but other characters do overlap.

But if you would like to go with the regular release-date watch order, the list goes like this:

Fearsome Womb Arc: Season 1, episodes 1 to 8 (Oct. 2020 – Nov. 2020)

Episode 1 – “Ryomen Sukuna”

Episode 2 – “For Myself”

Episode 3 – “Girl of Steel”

Episode 4 – “Fearsome Womb”

Episode 5 – “Fearsome Womb, Part 2”

Episode 6 – “After the Rain”

Episode 7 – “Assault”

Episode 8 – “Boring”

Vs. Mahito Arc: Season 1, episodes 9 to 13 (Nov. 2020 – Dec. 2020)

Episode 9 – “Young Fish and Reverse Punishment”

Episode 10 – “Idle Transfiguration”

Episode 11 – “Narrow-Minded”

Episode 12 – “To You Someday”

Episode 13 – “Tomorrow”

Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc: Season 1, episodes 14 to 21 (Jan. 2021 – March 2021)

Episode 14 – “Kyoto Sister School Goodwill Event – Team Battle, Part 0”

Episode 15 – “Kyoto Sister School Goodwill Event – Team Battle, Part 1”

Episode 16 – “Kyoto Sister School Goodwill Event – Team Battle, Part 2”

Episode 17 – “Kyoto Sister School Goodwill Event – Team Battle, Part 3”

Episode 18 – “Sage”

Episode 19 – “Black Flash”

Episode 20 – “Nonstandard”

Episode 21 – “Jujutsu Koshien”

Death Painting Arc: Season 1, episodes 22 to 24 [season finale] (March 2021)

Episode 22 – “The Origin of Obedience”

Episode 23 – “The Origin of Obedience, Part 2”

Episode 24 – “Accomplices”

Some consider episode 30 (season 2, episode 6) to belong to this arc. However, it ought to not be watched in that order.

After episode 24 you are ready to leap into Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Don’t watch Season 2 before the movie as it gives valuable information for key plot points later on.

Hidden Inventory Arc: Season 2 part 1, episodes 1 to 5 (July 2023 – Aug. 2023)

Also known as Gojo’s Past Arc, Hidden Inventory gives some much-needed backstory of a time when the all-powerful Gojo Sensei was a student at Tokyo Jujutsu High.

Episode 25 – “Hidden Inventory”

Episode 26 – “Hidden Inventory, Part 2”

Episode 27 – “Hidden Inventory, Part 3”

Episode 28 – “Hidden Inventory, Part 4”

Episode 29 – “Premature Death”

Shibuya Incident Arc: Season 2 part 2, episodes 6 to 23 [season finale] (Aug. 2023 – Dec. 2023)

Can also be called “When Everything Goes to Chaos Arc.” While that’s not an official alternative, it very well could be. It is, however, considered by many fans to be “peak fiction,” for good reason.

Episode 30 – “It’s Like That”

Episode 31 – “Evening Festival”

Episode 32 – “The Shibuya Incident”

Episode 33 – “The Shibuya Incident – Gate Open”

Episode 34 – “Pandemonium”

Episode 35 – “Séance”

Episode 36 – “Dull Knife”

Episode 37 – “Red Scale”

Episode 38 – “Fluctuations”

Episode 39 – “Fluctuations, Part 2”

Episode 40 – “Thunderclap”

Episode 41 – “Thunderclap, Part 2”

Episode 42 – “Right and Wrong”

Episode 43– “Right and Wrong, Part 2”

Episode 44 – “Right and Wrong, Part 3”

Episode 45 – “Metamorphosis”

Episode 46 – “Metamorphosis, Part 2”

Episode 47 – “The Shibuya Incident – Gate Closed”