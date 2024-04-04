How To Read The ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Manga After The Anime

If you’re like me, you’ve been absolutely hooked on the Jujutsu Kaisen anime since it first hit the screens. The intense battles and the characters of the world of cursed energy have left us all craving more. But what happens when you’ve binged the available episodes and the silence is too loud?

Recommended Videos

Well, it’s time to turn to the manga and experience the story in a whole new way. Some of you might be hesitant to make the jump from anime to manga, but since you’re already here I say it’s worth it. There’s a certain thrill that comes with being part of the manga-reading community. You get to geek out over the latest plot twists with fellow fans who are just as obsessed as you are. Not only does the manga offer a deeper exploration of the characters and their motivations, but it also showcases Gege Akutami’s incredible artistic talents.

Moreover, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga allows you to experience the story at your own pace. Have a favorite scene you want to linger on? No problem! Want to go back and search for clues foreshadowing a big reveal? The manga’s got you covered. Just be prepared for some sleepless nights – once you start reading, it’s hard to stop.

So, where do you start?

Image via Weekly Shōnen Jump

The good news is that the Jujutsu Kaisen anime has been incredibly faithful to the manga, so you won’t find yourself lost in a sea of unfamiliar plotlines. The first season of the anime covers the Fearsome Womb Arc through the Death Painting Arc, which corresponds to chapters 1-64 in the manga.

The Fearsome Womb Arc (Chapters 1-18) is covered in Episodes 1-8 of the anime. This arc introduces us to the main characters and the world of jujutsu sorcery. Next up is the Vs. Mahito Arc (Chapters 19-31), which spans Episodes 9-13, where Yuji and his friends face off against the formidable curse, Mahito. The Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc (Chapters 32-54) is adapted in Episodes 14-21, featuring an exciting tournament between the Tokyo and Kyoto jujutsu schools. Finally, the Death Painting Arc (Chapters 55-64) is covered in Episodes 22-24, delving into the tragic backstory of the cursed wombs.

Season 2 covers Gojo’s Past Arc & the infamous Shibuya Incident Arc. Read chapters 65 – 79 to get a peek behind the blindfold of the legend Satoru Gojo. Meanwhile, Shibuya Incident Arc (chapters 79 – 136) was covered in the second cour of season 2 which finished airing by December 2023. From here on out, you’re off the anime’s map.

Feel free to jump straight into the manga from Chapter 137 onwards. The Itadori’s Extermination Arc (Chapters 137-143) and the Perfect Preparation Arc (Chapters 144-158) offer crucial character development and set the stage for the grand Culling Game Arc (Chapters 159-222).

The Prequel That Started It All

Let’s not forget about the prequel Cursed Child Arc. This short manga series, which was later adapted into Jujutsu Kaisen Zero movie, takes place before the events of the main Jujutsu Kaisen storyline and focuses on the beloved character, Yuta Okkotsu. Not only will it enhance your understanding of the characters, but it will also make you appreciate the intricacies of the Jujutsu Kaisen universe even more.

Throughout the prequel, we witness Yuta’s growth as a jujutsu sorcerer and his struggles to come to terms with his past. The prequel also introduces us to some familiar faces, such as Maki Zen’in, Toge Inumaki, and Panda, who play crucial roles in Yuta’s development. What’s really cool about the prequel is that it works perfectly as a self-contained story. You don’t need any prior knowledge of the Jujutsu Kaisen world to enjoy it.

Where to read the manga

Jujutsu Kaisen anime ended with Shibuya Incident Arc as of now. That means there are nearly 100 chapters of content that the anime hasn’t even touched yet, giving you ample time to explore the manga. You can read the latest chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen on the Viz Media website or through their Shonen Jump app. They release new chapters at the same time as Japan, so you’ll always be up to date with the latest developments in the world of jujutsu sorcery. Plus, with a Shonen Jump subscription, you get access to a whole library of other amazing manga series.