What is the ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 3 release date and time?

The clock is ticking, so when will this beloved show return?

Megumi Fushiguro in episode 14 of 'Jujutsu Kaisen'.
Image via MAPPA

Even with some trouble along the way, Jujutsu Kaisen‘s second season was everything we could’ve asked for. Thus, it’s only natural for fans to want more. Who wouldn’t?

After a season full of action, tragic deaths, and shocking revelations, Jujutsu Kaisen wrapped up the Shibuya Incident arc and set the stage for the next arcs in the series, including the Culling Game. With Yuta Okkotsu back from Africa and set on executing Yuji Itadori, the protagonist will have to fight for his life once more, but that’s not the only challenge ahead.

As seen in the season 2 finale, Pseudo-Geto has set in motion a plan to optimize cursed energy in the country, and now, the sorcerers are responsible for putting a stop to his goal. Naturally, much of the series’ already announced third season will focus precisely on that. Whether or not they will succeed is a question for later.

Does season 3 of Jujutsu Kaisen have a release date?

Kenjaku in 'Jujutsu Kaisen.'
Image via MAPPA

The release date and time for Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 has not been announced yet, as it’s too soon for that. Season 2 ended fairly recently, so despite the confirmation that a third installment is on the way, release dates are usually made public a few months ahead of the premiere. Thus, while MAPPA is dedicated to continuing the project, it may be a while before we see the Culling Game arc animated.

While you wait for new episodes, though, feel free to rewatch some of your favorites on streaming. They’ll surely keep you entertained until season 3 arrives.

