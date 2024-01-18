If you’re reading this, you probably already know Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular anime series around right now.

The manga, created by Gege Akutami, was first published in Shonen Jump in 2018 before Studio MAPPA launched an anime adaptation in 2020. Thanks to great characters, even greater fights, and some of the best animation across the medium, Jujutsu Kaisen is competing in popularity with some of the anime greats despite being a relatively new series.

Unfortunately, great quality comes at a high cost; the show’s animators took to Twitter with complaints of harsh working conditions during the second season. Given the circumstances, the season’s high quality is a testament to the animation team’s talent and it’s only natural to want to check out the show for yourself.

Can I stream Jujutsu Kaisen?

If you’re looking to watch Jujutsu Kaisen for the first time — or rewatch, if you’re into that — the first place you’ll look is on your fave streaming services. Thankfully, Jujutsu Kaisen is available on several popular streaming services (though sadly, not Hulu).

You can find Jujutsu Kaisen on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Prime Video. Keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription (or at the very least, a free trial) to watch the show on these platforms. Before you commit to a streaming service, make sure it has the episodes you want to watch. As of writing, you’ll have to use Crunchyroll or Funimation if you want to watch the entire series as Prime Video only has the first season available to stream.