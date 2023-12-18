Is ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ on Hulu?

This platform has so many anime titles that JJK has to be among them... right?

Jujutsu Kaisen may not be on the same level of popularity as the “Big 3” of anime, but that doesn’t mean we don’t want it on our screens.

Gege Akutami’s story was quick to pique the interest of Shonen anime fans with its first season in 2020, which naturally made it successful enough for a second outing. That said, I think we can all agree that season 2 has taken the series to a whole new level of greatness, hooking even the most skeptical of viewers. Granted, its animation studio is in hot water, and we’ve seen some Jujutsu Kaisen episodes suffer because of it, but the point still stands.

For these reasons and more, it’s natural for more and more people to want to get into this anime. And which streaming platforms does one go to in search of animated content? Well, there are many out there, and Hulu is among them. Naturally, those who already have a subscription to this platform would only gain by having Jujutsu Kaisen available in its library. So, will they find it there?

Can I watch Jujutsu Kaisen on Hulu?

Unfortunately, you can’t watch Jujutsu Kaisen on Hulu, even if it’s your go-to streaming platform, as the anime is not available there. Thus, if you want to stream Gege Akutami’s series, you’ll have to find other options to do so. There’s no reason to panic, though, because the anime can easily be found on some other major platforms.

It looks like having a Hulu subscription doesn’t help you in this particular case, but that doesn’t mean you can’t explore other content on the platform. Hulu has plenty of incredible anime titles in its collection, so all you have to do is choose whichever ones suit your fancy.