Best Anime Series On Hulu

Nowadays you can check out anime anywhere and Hulu is one of the best options for those in the United States. The streaming service has quite an extensive library of different anime series with something for everyone available at the click of a button.

Hulu is available for a monthly subscription of as little as $5.99 and it houses a massive library of TV and movies not only restricted to anime but also many of the biggest hits today.

Whether you’re looking to relive old classics or check out the latest hits you’ll likely find what you are looking for on Hulu and here are our picks for the best series to catch on the streaming service today.

Cowboy Bebop

Before Netflix launches their live-action adaption of the series, experience Cowboy Bebop in its original anime glory on Hulu. The show follows Spike Speigel and his crew of bounty hunters as they search for a high-value target and the attached cash reward.

One-Punch Man

If you’re after something with more of a light-hearted spin but still the incredible fight scenes and powerful characters that anime has to offer then check out One-Punch Man. As the name suggests, the show follows a man named Saitama who can defeat any opponent with a single punch. While this overwhelming power might seem like something final, there are still plenty of foes up to challenge his strength.

Initial D

One of the oldest and most beloved anime series Initial D is a must-watch. The show follows Takumi Fujiwara, a food delivery driver who tests his driving skill in street racing. If you’re into cars then this is one of the best racing-based anime series out there.

Dragon Ball

Hulu has you covered if you’re after Dragon Ball content, not only boasting the original series. But also, GT and Super as well. This means that there is more than enough Dragon Ball content for viewers to dive into for months. If you want to experience the anime that got many fans into the genre then there’s no better place to do so than on Hulu.

Naruto

Similar to the above entry, Naruto is responsible for many anime fans and it is one of the most popular anime series of all time. If you’ve yet to see it then Hulu is the place to go as it now only boasts the entire original Naruto series, but Naruto Shippuden also so you can watch through the entire Naruto story from start to finish. If you’re still after more once you do this the sequel show Boruto is also available to stream.

One Piece

We couldn’t leave the final series of the big three out of this list. One Piece is also available to stream on Hulu. While the show is still airing Hulu has quite an impressive library of episodes from the beginning of the series telling the story of Luffy and his gang on pirates and their adventures.

Attack on Titan

Before the final half-season airs in January of 2022, catch up on Attack on Titan. The show follows Eren Jaeger as he sets out to take vengeance on the evil titans who are responsible for his parent’s deaths and the isolated living conditions of the society within the walls. Hulu has all the episodes of the show to date available to stream.

Bleach

Bleach’s anime run may have ended abruptly, but for those who haven’t seen it, there is no reason not to experience one of the most iconic action anime series to date. The show follows Ichigo Kurosaki as he becomes a Soul Reaper and looks to save his friend Rukia from being sentenced to death within the Soul Society.

Fire Force

If you’re looking for something more modern then Fire Force has you covered. One of Shonen’s latest hits, Fire Force takes viewers into the world where the Fire Force where the main protagonist Shinra Kusakabe joins Company 8 with the goal of investigating Companies 1 through 7 for potential corruption. While the name may not give too much away, there is plenty of supernatural elements in the series and powerful characters to provide plenty of high pace action goodness.

Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure

Now if you want something that is unique and action-packed look no further than Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure. The series follows the Joestar family who has the gift of intense psychic power and each season takes you on the adventures of a different family member. This helps to mix things up from season to season, but it’s one of those shows that once you start watching you’ll be quickly enthralled by its charm.