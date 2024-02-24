How many seasons of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ will there be?

We can't be close to the end already, can we?

Given its intense popularity, it’s hard to imagine a world without Jujutsu Kaisen, but all things, no matter how hyped, must end one day. And if Gege Akutami, author of JJK, is to be believed, it will end this year.

That sounds a lot scarier than it really is, so let me clarify: During the Jump Festa 2024 event held in December 2023, Gege suggested the Jujutsu Kaisen manga will be finished by Jump Festa 2025 (via Crunchyroll).

“This is probably, absolutely the last Jump Festa held while Jujutsu Kaisen is being serialized.” – Gege Akutami on the future of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga

Now that we know Gege’s estimate of his manga’s lifespan, how long do we think the Jujutsu Kaisen anime will end up being? Season 2 of the anime ended recently — though not without controversy — and covered up the story of the manga until the end of the Shibuya Incident Arc. Considering the fact that it only has like 25-40 chapters left (assuming there are no break weeks), how much longer are we looking at, realistically?

The number of future seasons left in Jujutsu Kaisen

Warning: Mild manga spoilers ahead!

Let’s find out if Apollo gave me the gift of prophecy, everyone: Jujutsu Kaisen will have 4 to 5 seasons in total. Mappa Studios hasn’t confirmed how long the anime will run but 4-5 seems like a good guess given how much is left to animate.

My guess is that season 3 will comprise much of the Culling Game, ending with the battle between Kenjaku, Yuki, and Choso. Season 4 could end with Gojo and Sukuna duking it out – honestly, I think this could be a movie instead of a whole season if they choose to go down that road – and then the final season would be the chapters following that battle.

Mappa could drag it out longer if they choose to follow the Naruto or One Piece route and put in a lot of filler plots, but I don’t think that’s likely. But do you know what I am certain about? Regardless of how many seasons we have left, I’m definitely excited to see how it all plays out on screen.