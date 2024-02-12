Full ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ manga release date schedule 2024

The Jujutsu Kaisen fandom might be saying farewell to the original manga this year, but not before an overdose of some much-needed new chapters!

Gege Akutami’s dark world of curses and jujutsu sorcerers has quickly become one of the most-watched anime of the last few years. However, with the second season now over, all eyes are once again set on the manga. Yuuji Itadori’s story is far from over, and until the end of the year, new manga chapters are coming.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s schedule

Jujutsu Kaisen is released weekly on Weekly Shōnen Jump, although there are other reputable manga sources where the manga is also available. The series’ creator, Gege Akutami, has not yet announced an official end date for the manga or a final chapter count. However, he has heavily implied that 2024 will be the year the series comes to an end. So without further ado, here’s the anticipated full Jujutsu Kaisen manga release date schedule for 2024.

Chapter 250 – February 11, 2024

Chapter 251 – February 18, 2024

Chapter 252 – February 25, 2024

Chapter 253 – March 3, 2024

Chapter 254 – March 10, 2024

Chapter 255 – March 17, 2024

Chapter 256 – March 24, 2024

Chapter 257 – March 31, 2024

Chapter 258 – April 7, 2024

Chapter 259 – April 14, 2024

Chapter 260 – April 21, 2024

Chapter 261 – April 28, 2024

Chapter 262 – May 5, 2024

Chapter 263 – May 12, 2024

Chapter 264 – May 19, 2024

Chapter 265 – May 26, 2024

Chapter 266 – June 2, 2024

Chapter 267 – June 9, 2024

Chapter 268 – June 16, 2024

Chapter 269 – June 23, 2024

Chapter 270 – June 30, 2024

Chapter 271 – July 7, 2024

Chapter 272 – July 14, 2024

Chapter 273 – July 21, 2024

Chapter 274 – July 28, 2024

Chapter 275 – Aug. 4, 2024

Chapter 276 – Aug. 11, 2024

Chapter 277 – Aug. 18, 2024

Chapter 278 – Aug. 25, 2024

Chapter 279 – Sept. 1, 2024

Chapter 280 – Sept. 8, 2024

Chapter 281 – Sept. 15, 2024

Chapter 282 – Sept. 22, 2024

Chapter 283 – Sept. 29, 2024

Chapter 284 – Oct. 6, 2024

Chapter 285 – Oct. 13, 2024

Chapter 286 – Oct. 20, 2024

Chapter 287 – Oct. 27, 2024

Chapter 288 – Nov. 3, 2024

Chapter 289 – Nov. 10, 2024

Chapter 290 – Nov. 17, 2024

Chapter 291 – Nov. 24, 2024

Chapter 292 – Dec. 1, 2024

As Jujutsu Kaisen commonly drops on Sundays, it looks like we’ll be reading some new material right until the end of the year, barring any incidents or hiatuses. As far as the JJK anime goes though, viewers still have a long way to go!