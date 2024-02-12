Full ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ manga release date schedule 2024

The Jujutsu Kaisen fandom might be saying farewell to the original manga this year, but not before an overdose of some much-needed new chapters!
Gege Akutami’s dark world of curses and jujutsu sorcerers has quickly become one of the most-watched anime of the last few years. However, with the second season now over, all eyes are once again set on the manga. Yuuji Itadori’s story is far from over, and until the end of the year, new manga chapters are coming.
Jujutsu Kaisen’s schedule
Jujutsu Kaisen is released weekly on Weekly Shōnen Jump, although there are other reputable manga sources where the manga is also available. The series’ creator, Gege Akutami, has not yet announced an official end date for the manga or a final chapter count. However, he has heavily implied that 2024 will be the year the series comes to an end. So without further ado, here’s the anticipated full Jujutsu Kaisen manga release date schedule for 2024.
- Chapter 250 – February 11, 2024
- Chapter 251 – February 18, 2024
- Chapter 252 – February 25, 2024
- Chapter 253 – March 3, 2024
- Chapter 254 – March 10, 2024
- Chapter 255 – March 17, 2024
- Chapter 256 – March 24, 2024
- Chapter 257 – March 31, 2024
- Chapter 258 – April 7, 2024
- Chapter 259 – April 14, 2024
- Chapter 260 – April 21, 2024
- Chapter 261 – April 28, 2024
- Chapter 262 – May 5, 2024
- Chapter 263 – May 12, 2024
- Chapter 264 – May 19, 2024
- Chapter 265 – May 26, 2024
- Chapter 266 – June 2, 2024
- Chapter 267 – June 9, 2024
- Chapter 268 – June 16, 2024
- Chapter 269 – June 23, 2024
- Chapter 270 – June 30, 2024
- Chapter 271 – July 7, 2024
- Chapter 272 – July 14, 2024
- Chapter 273 – July 21, 2024
- Chapter 274 – July 28, 2024
- Chapter 275 – Aug. 4, 2024
- Chapter 276 – Aug. 11, 2024
- Chapter 277 – Aug. 18, 2024
- Chapter 278 – Aug. 25, 2024
- Chapter 279 – Sept. 1, 2024
- Chapter 280 – Sept. 8, 2024
- Chapter 281 – Sept. 15, 2024
- Chapter 282 – Sept. 22, 2024
- Chapter 283 – Sept. 29, 2024
- Chapter 284 – Oct. 6, 2024
- Chapter 285 – Oct. 13, 2024
- Chapter 286 – Oct. 20, 2024
- Chapter 287 – Oct. 27, 2024
- Chapter 288 – Nov. 3, 2024
- Chapter 289 – Nov. 10, 2024
- Chapter 290 – Nov. 17, 2024
- Chapter 291 – Nov. 24, 2024
- Chapter 292 – Dec. 1, 2024
As Jujutsu Kaisen commonly drops on Sundays, it looks like we’ll be reading some new material right until the end of the year, barring any incidents or hiatuses. As far as the JJK anime goes though, viewers still have a long way to go!