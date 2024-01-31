‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 3: How many episodes will there be?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen seasons 2 and 3

Right after the season 2 finale, Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 was confirmed and announced along with an electrifying teaser. Being one of the most popular new anime, the anticipation and questions surrounding the next season are sprouting crazily.

Now that Gojo’s past and Geto’s villain origin story are all clear, Jujutsu Kaisen has reverted to the original timeline tackling the main characters‘ story. Season 2 was released in two parts, adapting two story arcs in 23 episodes. The first half covered the Hidden Inventory / Premature Death arc, followed by Part II adapting the Shibuya Incident, where all the Sorcerers and Curses engage in an all-out war in Shibuya on Halloween.

The last season picturized numerous important events like the story of Riko Amanai, Gojo’s battle with Toji Fushiguro and his resurrection, Gojo’s encounter with pseudo-Geto and getting trapped in the Prison Realm, Mei Mei almost dying battling the Smallpox Deity cursed spirit, Sukuna’s battle with Mahoraga, Yuji’s battle with Choso and Mahito, the tragic deaths of Nobara, Dagon, Hanami, and Jogo, the arrival of Yuki Tsukumo, and at the end, the entry of Yuta Okkotsu in the series.

With the next season now set to adapt the longest story arc in the manga series, fans are wondering how many episodes can we expect in season 3 to see The Culling Game Arc in its full glory.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 episode count

Though there is no official announcement confirming the number of episodes for Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, the production company has maintained a trend in deciding how long the seasons will be. JJK season 1 consisted of 24 episodes, covering 4 story arcs—Fearsome Womb Arc, Vs. Mahito Arc, Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc, and Death Painting Arc. These arcs combined covered 64 manga chapters.

Season 2 was released in two parts spanning a total of 23 episodes, and covered the Gojo’s Past and Shibuya arcs. The two arcs stretched over 73 chapters in the manga. The upcoming season 3 is now confirmed to continue the story and adapt the Culling Game arc. But before jumping straight to the Culling Game, season 3 might also quickly cover the preceding two arcs—Itadori’s Extermination and Perfect Preparation.

The three arcs combined cover 85 manga chapters, with the Culling Game arc being the longest in the series spanning 63 chapters. Going by the past trends, Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 will at least have 24 episodes, and may even go up to 30 episodes if the adaptation is more detailed.

For now, we know that Japan and the world of Jujutsu will undergo a significant transformation in season 3. Yuji Itadori’s suspended sentence has been reinstated and Yuta Okkutsu, a past student of Gojo Satoru is tasked to carry out his execution. Shortly after, the focus of the narrative will switch to the Jujutsu High students getting ready for the Culling Game—an epic Jujutsu war royale taking place inside the culling colonies.