Who is Dagon and what is his Domain Expansion in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen?’

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Shibuya Incident arc is unquestionably one of the series’ best arcs — some would even say it’s the very best — and it’s easy to see why. Between the crazy fight scenes, unexpected resurrections, Choso’s mysterious fake memory, and the appearance of new characters, it’s easy to understand why.

Dagon isn’t exactly a new character, as his debut happened in the anime’s fifth episode, however, it wasn’t until season 2 episode 14, “Fluctuations,” that the character finally got his deserved screen time. Nanami, Maki, and Naobito may not have expected Dagon to put up so much of a fight when they first saw him (we didn’t either), but as it turns out, this antagonist spells trouble. How much do we know about him, though? Well, not that much, but enough.

Who is Dagon in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Image via MAPPA

Until “Fluctuations,” Dagon was a cursed womb with a shy personality. That doesn’t mean he wouldn’t kill a fair share of people when the situation called for it, but for the most part, he would stay away from the main events. Once the character evolves into a fully-fledged cursed spirit, though, things take a turn.

After facing severe trauma and becoming enraged at Naobito, Dagon reaches his full potential and becomes a worthy antagonist. Gone is his docile nature, and instead, the character reveals himself as a more aggressive curse, able to stand his ground against some incredibly strong opponents. Considering that he’s a special grade curse, this comes as no surprise.

That said, Dagon’s power can’t be measured in raw strength alone. He also has great durability, a high tactical intellect, the ability to control and generate water, and to conjure shikigami. Combined with his domain expansion, these factors contribute to making this cursed spirit a dangerous threat.

What is Dagon’s Domain Expansion?

Image via MAPPA

Dagon’s Domain Expansion is named Horizon of the Captivating Skandha, and when activated, it traps his targets in a tropical island. If the circumstances weren’t dire for Dagon’s opponents, the domain would be the perfect holiday destination, but alas.

In his domain, there is no escaping or dodging Dagon’s shikigami, as they are guaranteed to sink their teeth into their targets. Whether or not their prey survives the attack, however, is a completely different conversation. Nanami, Maki, and Naobito clearly struggled to make it out of the domain alive, but who knows what would’ve become of them without a little help?

All in all, Dagon doesn’t quite make it into the ranking of strongest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, but there’s no denying that he makes a worthy opponent.