All disaster curses in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen,’ explained

In the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, cursed spirits are beings of cursed energy that have taken physical form. Terrifying? You betcha!

The adaptation of the Shibuya Incident arc is one of the most detailed and intense arcs in all of anime. As the arc took a lot of hostages, fans said goodbye to the disaster curses. These cursed spirits were born out of humanity’s fears. There are four extremely powerful cursed spirits born, and each one emerged from a different fear. Their goal? The complete eradication of humanity. While some fans believe the Shibuya Incident arc came to an end too soon, the story wrapped up pretty nicely, leaving room for some more intense showdowns in season 3 of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Hanami, the nature curse

Hanami is a special-grade disaster curse that is born of humanity’s fear of forest-related disasters. They are one of the major antagonists of the first half of the Jujutsu Kaisen story. Their innate technique is plant-based, and they are powerful enough to single-handedly take out most of the Kyoto and Tokyo Jujutsu High students. They first showed up with Pseudo-Geto to discuss plans of sealing Satoru Gojo and scoring the release of Sukuna.

They saved Jogo from the hands of Satoru Gojo, and fought the students of Kyoto and Tokyo. As a result, this allowed Mahito to steal the cursed womb paintings, as well as Sukuna’s fingers. Hanami has complete mastery of most Jujutsu techniques, and first showed the ability of ”Domain Amplification” as a way to counter Satoru Gojo’s infinity. Hanami ultimately met their end at the hands of Satoru Gojo during the high-stakes Shibuya Incident.

Dagon, the water curse

Dagon is an unnamed special-grade disaster curse that is born of humanity’s fear of water-related disasters. His innate technique is water-based, and he is powerful enough to take on three grade-one sorcerers. He was originally a cursed womb, but was still able to use the most advanced of Jujutsu techniques. Moreover, he was regularly the host for most of the disaster curses’ meetings. Upon finding out about Hanami’s death, he swore to get revenge on the sorcerer that killed his ally. However, Dagon also ultimately met his end, this time, at the hands of a reincarnated Toji Fushiguro. This also took place during the events of the Shibuya Incident.

Jogo, the volcano curse

Jogo is another one of the main antagonists of Jujutsu Kaisen. A disaster curse born of humanity’s fear of volcanic disasters, Jogo was always considered the leader and the strongest of the disasters until his eventual death. Jogo had complete mastery of all Jujutsu techniques, similar to other disaster curses, and his unnamed innate technique is centered around volcanoes. This made him able to manipulate lava to different degrees. He famously challenged Satoru Gojo, but was soundly defeated by him.

Gojo went on to call him weak, and he had to be saved by Hanami. Nonetheless, he was powerful to an extraordinary degree, and Kenjaku once stated that Jogo was as powerful as up to nine fingers of Sukuna. He fought alongside Hanami, Mahito, and Choso to help seal Satoru Gojo in the prison realm. Although they succeeded, Jogo was unable to prevent either Hanami’s or Dagon’s deaths. Jogo easily defeated Nanami, Maki, and Naobito, but met his end at the hands of Ryoumen Sukuna.

Mahito, the human curse

Mahito is one of the main antagonists of the series, as well as the contagonist of Yuji Itadori. He is the youngest of the disaster curses, but quickly proved to be the most powerful. He can manipulate the shape of the human soul, and in turn, the body, all through his innate technique: Idle Transfiguration. This technique is so powerful, that Mahito only needs one touch to kill most sorcerers. Furthermore, any injury he inflicts with the technique is irreversible, even for Sukuna.

He is first shown befriending a student named Junpei, and ultimately helps Junpei awaken his cursed technique, only to transfigure him in front of Yuji Itadori. He is also extremely manipulative, evil to the core, and unapologetic about it. Mahito battled along with his allies to seal Satoru Gojo, and killed Kento Nanami and Kugisaki Nobara. He also left Aoi Todo without a hand, and is the only Disaster Curse shown to be able to use “Black Flash.” Mahito eventually evolves during his final battle with Yuji Itadori and Aoi Todo, but is defeated by Yuji Itadori, and then absorbed by Kenjaku at the end of the Shibuya Incident.

