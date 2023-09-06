‘Naruto’ and ‘One Piece’ fans are going to war about everything

Which of these two anime characters is the most powerful of them all?

The latest episode of the One Piece anime showcased one of the most epic and visual battle sequences that entertained fans, especially those who waited to see this moment adapted onto screen. However, this led to a debate amongst the anime community after it was declared that this latest battle is better than any other fight sequence Naruto has to offer.

For those who aren’t up to speed with the latest One Piece anime, “20 Years Worth of Prayers! Take Back the Land of Wano,” depicted a battle between Luffy and Kaidou. The iconic straw hat pirate was in his Gear 5 form and was able to grab and redirect lightning to attack his opponent. Not a single scratch was left on him during this duel.

This is a fight that would put Avatar: The Last Airbender to shame. However, a One Piece fan took it even further and claimed that Gear 5 Luffy can defeat anyone in the Naruto universe, including the seventh Hokage himself.

Naruto fans immediately rushed to their franchise’s defense, claiming One Piece fans are on their high horse in the wake of the success of the Netflix live-action remake. According to them, the ninja anime series had fight scenes that are still talked about to this day, and what happened in the latest One Piece episode won’t have that longevity.

Others pointed out that there were moments in Naruto that couldn’t be outmatched by what One Piece showcased. To add more to the conversation, one released a thread, listing every incredible feat each Naruto character has shown and how it couldn’t be compared to Luffy’s abilities.

The bickering continued; One Piece fans argued that Luffy can’t be defeated by anyone in the Naruto universe and shared a detailed list of why that’s the case. In short, they believe that if Naruto and Luffy were to fight, the straw hat pirate would have the advantage.

Guys a THREAD on narutoverse FEATS who solo The oneshitverse lest go! https://t.co/49maidWkoy — Tony (@Tonyy_fitness) September 3, 2023

Theres no Naruto character who could beat Luffy in a fight, y’all don’t get how scaling works in One Piece. Onigashima is literally the size of half the naruto verse and the Thousand sunny is as big as a Collosal Titan almost. Luffy is Universal #onepiece1074 #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/qSytNX4TZ0 — Amir (@PEAKFlCTION) September 4, 2023

Naruto has 4 fights in a single arc that are SO good they are still talked about to this day.



• Madara vs Shinobi Alliance & 5Kage

• Kakashi vs Obito

• Might Guy vs Madara

• Naruto vs Sasuke https://t.co/hz5r8LE45u pic.twitter.com/yO5PBY1FjB — Rinnegod 神 (@Rinnegod) September 5, 2023

Basic 1: Blunt force won’t work on him, due to him being rubber, so base or Sage mode Naruto would only stall or slow him. While base Luffy can easily maneuver and counter attack due to raw power already, even without rubber properties. — A.W (@AlexWhi46122523) September 6, 2023

Anime fans are willing to go all out to determine why their franchise is better. Sure, One Piece and Naruto are part of the big three, but if you look at them individually, they both have their strengths in flaws. Luffy and Naruto are skilled fighters and have fought many foes. But to think that one of them could wipe out an entire universe due to the sheer power that they hold? Probably overkill, and fans are just overthinking about these popular franchises.