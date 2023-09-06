The One Piece is real: Netflix’s first hit anime adaption crushes the competition with Netflix debut

You may have thought the summer of anime had come and gone, but this week’s Netflix Top 10 charts say otherwise. That’s right, the live-action adaptation of One Piece not only found success during its debut through with its audience and critics reviews, it also caught the attention of millions of viewers who prayed that the streaming giant doesn’t butcher one of The Big Three.

According to this week’s Netflix Global Top 10 for TV shows, One Piece received over 18.5 million views during its first week and had over 140 million hours viewed. It surpassed last week’s top performer, Who is Erin Carter? by a huge margin, by over 50 million viewed hours. However, there is more to this milestone than just viewership and watch hours.

The Independent reported One Piece has risen to become the top-ranked series, placing itself at number one in 84 countries. This feat surpassed previous records made by previous Netflix giants, such as Wednesday and Stranger Things. But unlike the two aforementioned titles, Netflix is yet to confirm if a second season of Once Piece has been greenlit.

Since its release, One Piece has enjoyed a certified fresh rating of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and a high audience score of 96 percent. Perhaps one of the secrets to its success was the involvement of its creator, Eiichiro Oda as he was assigned to be the show’s executive producer. He reassured fans that this live-action adaptation would remain true to the spirit of the source material, and it seems like he kept his word. Otherwise, this series would have been another middling-at-best Netflix adaptation like Death Note and Cowboy Bebop.

If you want to binge what could be the next Netflix darling, all eight episodes of One Piece are now available to stream on Netflix.