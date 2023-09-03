Will there be a season 2 of ‘One Piece’ on Netflix?

Warning: The article contains minor spoilers for One Piece season one.

The eagerly awaited live-action adaptation of One Piece debuted and closed up its season finale with a neat little bow. But the massive world of the manga series has a lot that needs to be covered before the Netflix series reaches a proper conclusion.

There was a time when the popularity of a series was enough to cement its future, but the last few years — especially 2023 and in particular Netflix — have struck fear in the hearts of viewers and hung the sword of cancelation over every show. Thus after the eight episodes of One Piece took over the internet and the likes of Alvida, Koby, Luffy, Helmeppo, and more have become everything the Netflix subscribers can talk about, the elephant in the room is whether the story of Luffy (who finally has his name on a wanted poster), the mysterious Smoker, and the fate of Koby and Helmeppo will be allowed to continue or not.

Will One Piece have a season 2? Has Netflix renewed One Piece?

Photo via Netflix

Even though getting an official renewal holds little meaning in today’s world, One Piece is yet to get Netflix’s official nod of approval for its season two. What is a bit concerning for fans is how no one — from a senior Netflix executive (who “soothed” fears by saying “You can’t get it right every time”) to showrunner Steven Maeda — is willing to offer even distantly solid answers or shaky hopes about the series’ continuation.

But judging by the pace at which it has been hastening to join the streamer’s exclusive band of elites, we have to say the path ahead for the series seems practically lit with floodlights.

Unlike its ill-fated predecessor, Cowboy Bebop, which got canned by the streamer merely 20 days after its release, One Piece continues to accumulate glowing compliments and rave reviews from critics and the general audience alike. It started with topping the TV charts in 59 countries around the world after its debut and has already improved its own victory by amping up the number to a solid 84 nations by Sept. 2, which is higher than what Stranger Things and Wednesday’s respective first seasons managed to achieve.

At this point, if we dare to be optimistic, One Piece’s chances of escaping the fast-spreading cancelation spree and at least making it to season two seem relatively high. But again, Netflix does seem to be treating the sentiment of “surprise me” rather seriously of late.