All ‘Wind Breaker’ anime characters ranked

Even though it is only midway through its first season, Wind Breaker has begun to attract some die-hard fans after debuting on Crunchyroll. The high school anime follows Haruka Sakura, a young boy who transfers to the prestigious Furin High School. The school’s students are known for their physical strength, defeating other schools in brawls, and Sakura is determined to make it to the top.

Recommended Videos

Despite initially planning to climb his way alone, Sakura begins to make a group of friends from his first day, filling out the show with interesting characters and plots. Here are all the characters of Wind Breaker, ranked.

7. Choji Tomiyama

Choji is the main antagonist of Wind Breaker and the strongest student at Shishitoren High School, Furin’s rival. Despite his small and deceptive nature, Choji is physically and mentally capable and may even be as strong as Hajime, the strongest at Furin.

6. Kyotaro Sugishita

Kyotaro Sugishita is a quiet character that fans don’t know much about yet. He is also unshakably loyal to Hajime Umemiya for reasons unknown. While he rarely speaks, he is an outstanding fighter. Fans need to know more about his past and motivations before deciding on their feelings for him, but the general consensus is that he’s going to become a favorite soon.

5. Toma Hiragi

Toma Hiragi is one of the Four Heavenly Generals, the strongest students at Furin High. He is loyal to Hajime and is known for his bravery and sense of justice. His only discernible weakness is his weak stomach, which causes him to carry stomach medicine around with him. Nonetheless, his honorable and respectable personality makes him beloved among fans.

4. Hajime Umemiya

Hajime Umemiya is the classic image of a good guy. Strong, fair, and cheerful, he is so good-hearted that it leads people to doubt if it is all a farce. Despite that, Sakura can’t help but love him, even though he is suspicious of him. Hajime is the strongest student at Furin High, but always chooses to negotiate and discuss rather than resort to violence. This earns him the respect of the entire school.

3. Hayato Suo

Hayato is another deceptive-looking character, as he is the strongest first-year student at Furin High, despite his soft looks. He is highly trained in different martial arts, which brings variety to the battles on the show. This makes him a character fans look forward to seeing more of. He is also very loyal to Sakura.

2. Akihiko Nirei

Akihiko Nirei is Sakura’s right-hand man and one of the few students of Furin who isn’t a strong fighter. His strengths instead lie in gathering information on their opponents from other schools. This makes him vital to Sakura, as well as other students in the school. It also makes him stand out from the other powerful characters who fight with their fists.

1. Haruka Sakura

Sakura is without a doubt the fan-favorite character of Wind Breaker. It’s impossible not to love the strong-willed and rebellious transfer student to Furin High School. Throughout the show, Sakura draws people to him, forming a pack of friends despite his wishes to remain a loner. From his intriguing heterochromatic eyes and hair, to his unfailing sense of justice, Sakura is an awesome protagonist overall.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more