Is there a ‘Jinx’ manga special chapter?

Following the whirlwind of emotions that characterized Jinx, the first season of the manhwa has drawn to a close with 53 chapters.

However, although Season 1 has concluded, and a bit of Jinx season 2 has been shown, fans were treated to some new fresh material afterwards. Mingwa, the author of Jinx, also revealed plans to release a special chapter of the story. Here’s everything you should know about the update.

The announcement

After releasing Chapter 53 of Jinx, Mingwa posted a creator’s note where she thanked fans for their continuous love. She answered fan questions about the overall story and the characters and also assured fans that season 2 will begin sometime in 2024. Finally, she announced the release of the special chapter, with a May 3 release date. “On May 3rd, I’ll be dropping a special episode featuring Hee-sung and Yoon-gu,” she wrote.

Hee-sung and Yoon-gu’s story

She went on to explain that the special chapter would pick up from where Chapter 35 of Jinx left off. Which means it will follow the story of Jinx’s side characters Hee-sung and Yoon-gu. Both characters are a breath of fresh air in the storyline, and fans have been asking Mingwa to write about for quite some time, especially as readers have been very curious about the two characters’ relationship from the very start.

Now readers can enjoy an entire chapter of their favorite supporting characters. As of now, Mingwa has not disclosed any additional special episodes for Jinx. Fortunately, the manhwa is scheduled to resume later in 2024, continuing the narrative of Jaekyung and Dan.

