‘Jinx’ chapter 54 release date, confirmed

I’m sure we can all agree that chapter 53 of Jinx had us in a bit of a chokehold. We’re all waiting patiently for Joo Jaekyung to enter his groveling phase, and the time seems to be drawing closer. Readers of the manhwa have been anticipating the release of Jinx chapter 54, and it’s finally been confirmed.

Jinx: chapter 53’s recap

Image via Lezhin Comics

Chapter 53 of Jinx served as the end of the first season. As Kim Dan packed his belongings, he couldn’t help but reflect on a conversation he had with his grandmother, where she shared her heartfelt wish to return to where she once lived on the west coast. Amidst mixed emotions, Dan penned a letter of resignation and a private note to Jaekyung. Jaekyung, on the other hand, was taken aback by the news of Kim’s departure. Despite his attempts to dissuade him, Dan had already made his decision. Now, Jaekyung has to find a replacement therapist. Reflecting on the events leading up to Dan’s departure, Jaekyung recalled the night before their confrontation. Suddenly, everything clicked into place, and Jaekyung searched his apartment, uncovering a hidden letter from Dan.

In the letter, Jaekyung learned that Dan had settled his hospital bills and made a promise to pay off all of Jaekyung’s debts. Filled with guilt and gratitude, Jaekyung was deeply moved by Kim’s selfless gesture, unable to shake off the weight of Dan’s sacrifice.

Given that episodes are released every ten days, Jinx chapter 54 is now scheduled for Tuesday, April 23, 2024. The chapter will also bring the first season of Jinx to an end, which marks a bittersweet end for readers of the manhwa. Nonetheless, as usual, the chapter will be released at different times based on time zones. Here are the release times and dates for the different time zones.

Monday, April 22, 2024. 8:00 pm PT

Monday, April 22, 2024. 8:30 pm IST

Monday, April 22, 2024. 11:00 pm EET

Tuesday, April 23, 2024. 12:00 am KST

Tuesday, April 23, 2024. 12:00 am JST

Tuesday, April 23, 2024. 1:00 am AST

To enjoy a recap of all things Jinx, simply visit the official Lezhin Comics website.

