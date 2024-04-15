All ‘Jinx’ manhwa characters ranked worst to best

Jinx is one of the most popular BL manhwa now airing, with all the classic tropes that fans of the genre love.

The manhwa includes Jaekyung’s team members on Team Black who train together at their gym, creating a lovable cast of characters. So, who are the best and worst characters in Jinx? Here’s all of them ranked.

7. Joo Jaekyung

Joo Jaekyung might be the second main character and love interest of Jinx, but he has a long way to go before anyone would consider him likable or their favorite of the boys. As an undefeated MMA fighter, he is arrogant and callous with his words, and his gruff personality is also present in the bedroom.

Due to his superstitious belief that if he doesn’t sleep with someone before a match he will be ‘jinxed’ and lose he propositions Kim Dan. He is rough with Dan and temperamental with the people around him. Nonetheless, as the manhwa goes on, the small signs of character development are showing. Hopefully, Jaekyung can change his ways.

6. Choi Heesung

Heesung is an actor who works with the same talent agency as Jaekyung. Despite his good looks and generally kind demeanor, Heesung is an admittedly bad lover. He tends to get bored of people he’s romantically attracted to quickly, especially if the other man is more obviously in love than he is. This has led to a bad relationship history and poses a problem when he sets his sights on Dan. He spends a good portion of the manhwa chasing after Dan, but he ultimately realizes that he doesn’t stand a chance and stops his advances.

5. Hwang Yoon-gu

Yoon-gu is the youngest member of Team Black and is still trying to prove himself to his teammates. He hates being teased and has an unwavering faith in Jaekyung, despite the other’s sour personality. Yoon-Gu is initially jealous of how much time Dan gets to spend with Jaekyun as he admires the older man and wants to train with him. He eventually befriends Dan when the latter secures him a sparring session with Jaekyung.

4. Jeong Yosep

Yosep is Jaekyung’s sparring partner and former national champion. He is the eldest member of Team Black and works as a coach as well. While Yosep is a man of few words, he has a big heart which he prefers to show through his actions. When Jaekyung was going up against one of his toughest opponents, Yosep was there to encourage him. His age and experience make him one of the few people who isn’t intimidated by Jaekyung, an admirable trait compared to many of the people who cower at the younger man’s anger.

3. Oh Daehyun

Daehyun is a member of Team Black and one of the first people we see being nice to Dan when he is officially welcomed to the team as Jaekyung’s physical therapist. He stands up for Dan and is also shown to have a protective streak for the other man when it comes to Jaekyung. He is lively, fun, and friendly which makes him easy to like and fans love him because he is such a good friend to Dan.

2. Park Namwook

Namwook is Jaehyung’s loving and supporting manager and the coach for Team Black. He gives Dan advice, looks out for him at the gym and is one of the few people that can handle Jaekyung and his moods. He is devoted to his job and the well-being of his team, as well as his family which consists of a wife, a son, and two daughters. Coach Namwook can often be seen encouraging people from his team members to Dan who he takes an immediate liking to, he’s a fan favorite character for a good reason.

1. Kim Dan

Kim Dan is everything you would want in a protagonist. He’s selfless, sweet, and doing his best to make ends meet despite his circumstances. A situation at his former place of work and a vindictive boss has made it nearly impossible for Dan to find work as a physical therapist, so when superstar Joo Jaekyung offers him an irresistible offer, Dan has no choice but to accept.

Between taking care of his sick grandmother and trying to pay off mountains of debt, Dan is going through a lot and desperately needs a hug but puts on a brave face. Fans can’t help but love him and root for him to get his happy ending.

