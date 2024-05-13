How old is Eren in season 4 of ‘Attack on Titan?’

Hajime Isayama’s Attack on Titan is heralded as one of the greatest manga and anime out there partially due to the dark and complex story arc of the series’ main protagonist, Eren Yeager. So, how old was the young Yeager in season 4, the final of the series?

His journey began as a young, wide-eyed trope but ended as a morally encumbered… villain? The Yeagerist stance is held by many in the community while others oppose his genocidal mantra. Regardless, Eren partially accomplished his goal by wiping out 80 percent of the world’s population with The Rumbling to protect his home, Paradis.

The death and decay Eren brought onto the world in season 4 was done when he was only 19 years old. That being said, Eren also died at 19.

Although we got flashbacks of Eren at different ages throughout his life, season 1 began with him at 10. Shiganshina fell to the Titans and Eren swore his vengeance against them, leading him to join the Survey Corps. He became a full-fledged Scout at 15.

Attack on Titan’s anime follows Isayama’s manga. And in the 23rd volume, it’s explained that four years had passed since the battle of Shiganshina. Volume 23 is the beginning of season 4, and the Shiganshina tilt happened in season 3, thus Eren is at the end of his teens.

Eren’s best friends Mikasa Ackermann and Armin Arlelt were both 19 during season 4. But, considering they both survived, they aged in the final time jump. For more context, Reiner Braun was 21 and Jean Kirschtein was 19 during the series’ climax. For more context, although we don’t know his exact age, Levi Ackermann was in his 30s in season 4.

