‘Attack on Titan’: Who does Mikasa marry?

Attack on Titan probably has one of the most tragic endings in anime history, but there’s still some light to be glimpsed at the end of the tunnel for those who look for it. Sure, the series finale centered around the surviving ensemble of characters trying to stop the Rumbling from decimating the world’s entire population. But where does that leave Mikasa?

The finale sees a team of Marleyan warriors and Paradis volunteers go up against their friend Eren Yeager, and fight in an event known as the Battle of Heaven and Earth. At the end of it, the Scout Regiment manages to decapitate the Founding Titan, and detach the so-called Source of All Living Matter from Eren.

This didn’t stop the protagonist-turned-villain, however, and he soon transformed into a gigantic Colossal Titan to finish what he started. It was here that Mikasa finally accepted her fate and realized there was nothing to be done but to kill Eren. Despite ferociously loving and protecting him all her life, Mikasa musters the courage to do what needs to be done and decapitates Eren, finally destroying the Titans and even releasing the Founder Ymir in the process.

Mikasa then carries Eren’s head back to Shiganshina and buries him under the tree on that hill where it all started. And while Attack on Titan ends on the somber note that the world learns nothing from this calamitous confrontation and continues the folly of racial segregation and tribalism, some of our characters find their happy ending after all.

But does Mikasa marry after Eren?

It’s not explicitly revealed if Mikasa marries in the Attack on Titan aftermath. We know she decides to keep the scarf Eren gave her and wear it until the end of her days, but there’s also reason to believe that Mikasa decides to have a family after all. This is mostly thanks to the credits scene, which features the hill and shows numerous people visiting Eren’s grave from time to time.

One of these is none other than Mikasa herself, but unlike the final moments of the last episode, she’s not alone during these visits. A man and a child are seemingly accompanying Mikasa, and by the looks of it, they’re really close. Could it be that the man is Jean Kirstein himself, who had previously shown a romantic interest in Mikasa? You can watch the credits scene for yourself down below:

I mean, if it weren’t for Eren, Mikasa and Jean would’ve probably gotten together long ago. And despite Eren saying she doesn’t want Mikasa to find anyone, I think our genocidal maniac would want Mikasa to be happy and have something for herself besides the grief of his absence. And if that’s the case, would that person be a random Eldian or Jean, who has been through all the same traumas? I think we all already know the answer to that.