‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’ season 2: When are new episodes airing?

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation quickly became a fan favorite after its first season premiered, and for good reason. In the vast world of isekai anime, this one is definitely among those with better storytelling, making it easy for audiences to gravitate toward. Sadly, fans had to wait a year and a half for more content after season 1 wrapped up, but it looks like it was well worth it.

Season 2 of Jobless Reincarnation began airing on July 3, and it sees Rudeus Greyrat travel the world during his quest to find his mother, which proves to be a challenging task. But then again, life is made up of challenges, and Rudeus certainly has what it takes to face them. It wouldn’t be any fun to accompany his journey otherwise.

As entertained as fans may be by this new season, they should prepare themselves to hit the breaks, as the anime will be depriving them of content for a few months. Much like season 1, this season is divided into two non-consecutive cours, leaving behind a trail of fans desperate to see where the story goes next. If you’re one of those people, you’re in luck, because we already know when Jobless Reincarnation will be back for more.

When will Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 part 2 air?

Image via Studio Bind

The second half of season 2 is scheduled to premiere in April 2024, but for the time being, an exact debut date or release schedules have not been revealed. This means that it’ll be about half a year before Rudeus shows up on our screens again, which is way longer than most fans would’ve liked but should’ve been expected. This was also the case with season 1, after all.

Try not to take this pause as a bad thing, though. Distance only makes the heart grow fonder, and at least it gives us all something to look forward to in the coming year. Plus, getting two cours of this anime places us in a favorable spot, as it means that the season will have a fair share of episodes. Imagine if we had to get by with just 12 episodes per season like fans of some other anime have to… It would not be pretty.

While you wait for Jobless Reincarnation season 2 part 2, though, why not try to fill up that isekai void in your life with another anime? This year had some great ones, both new and returning. They should do the job just fine.