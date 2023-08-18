First reactions to ‘Ahsoka’ are showering the ‘Star Wars’ series in praise

It's reportedly also accessible for those who haven't seen 'Rebels' and 'Clone Wars.'

After a sneak peek at two initial episodes of Ahsoka, critics agree that The Force is strong with the new Disney Plus series.

Per The Direct, critics took to social media to heap accolades on Rosario Dawson, who stars as legendary Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano in the stand-alone series after cameos in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Ahsoka picks up where the acclaimed Star Wars Rebels series left off. Critics lauded the performances from the stellar cast, the engaging storyline and impactful action scenes.

Steven Weintraub of Collider highlighted the delivery of the story, which is told with such finesse that newcomers can easily follow along even if they are unfamiliar with Star Wars: The Clone Wars or Star Wars Rebels.

First two episodes of #Ahsoka are really good. Even if you’ve never seen #Rebels or #clonewars it’s super easy to follow. Impressed with the action & how it’s all story. No side missions or filler. Can’t wait to see episode 3. Wish I could watch future episodes on a movie screen. pic.twitter.com/x1aEi0DRZ5 — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) August 18, 2023

Molly Edwards of Total Film was intrigued by the tension between Ahsoka and Sabine and the general tone of the series.

#Ahsoka is epic! It's got those classic Star Wars vibes while also feeling very fresh. The first episodes set the scene vividly, with intriguing villains, a complex bond between Ahsoka and Sabine, and some awesome lightsaber duels already – I really think we're in for a treat 🧡 pic.twitter.com/oFslCUzqFL — Molly Edwards (@mollycaroline7) August 18, 2023

Klein Felt, of The Direct, was in awe of the episodes and praised the scene stealing acting skills of Sabine Wren.

The first two episodes of #Ahsoka are pure #StarWars bliss. This is for #Rebels what I'd hoped #ObiWan would've been for the Prequels. Rosario Dawson shines, but it's Natasha Liu Bordizzo's Sabine who blew me away. Ahsoka is the #DisneyPlus Jedi epic fans have been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/12BYxvS0NY — Klein Felt (@TheKleinFelt) August 18, 2023

According to Star Wars Holocron, Ahsoka is the pinnacle of the creative collaboration between Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau.

#Ahsoka is a triumph from Dave Filoni. The most refined of the Favreau

+ Filoni series, it’s slow paced but worth it; allows for the story to breathe and growing threat of Thrawn to emerge. The Rebels sequel fans have been waiting to see. The future of Star Wars is here ✨ pic.twitter.com/e2iFoQljdn — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) August 18, 2023

The official Ahsoka fan event at Walt Disney World saw attendees raise their light sabers in anticipation for the new series:

Today, we are celebrating Star Wars: #Ahsoka at fan events across the nation where attendees will get to watch the first two episodes of the new Original series! 💫 pic.twitter.com/pZdvvvFwFg — Ahsoka (@ahsokaofficial) August 18, 2023

The international community of Star Wars fans were jubliant as they marked the arrival of the latest Star Wars offering.

Once a rebel, always a rebel. Checking in from #Ahsoka Fan Events around the world:



📍Walt Disney World pic.twitter.com/GqozKWbDxU — Star Wars (@starwars) August 18, 2023

In Ahsoka, the titular character takes Sabine, a feisty Mandalorian, under her wing. Ahsoka’s efforts to influence the formation of Sabine’s character see the Jedi warrior revisit a past marked by staggering betrayals.

The inaugral episodes of Ahsoka will premiere on Disney Plus on Aug. 23.