First reactions to ‘Ahsoka’ are showering the ‘Star Wars’ series in praise

After a sneak peek at two initial episodes of Ahsoka, critics agree that The Force is strong with the new Disney Plus series.
Per The Direct, critics took to social media to heap accolades on Rosario Dawson, who stars as legendary Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano in the stand-alone series after cameos in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Ahsoka picks up where the acclaimed Star Wars Rebels series left off. Critics lauded the performances from the stellar cast, the engaging storyline and impactful action scenes.
Steven Weintraub of Collider highlighted the delivery of the story, which is told with such finesse that newcomers can easily follow along even if they are unfamiliar with Star Wars: The Clone Wars or Star Wars Rebels.
Molly Edwards of Total Film was intrigued by the tension between Ahsoka and Sabine and the general tone of the series.
Klein Felt, of The Direct, was in awe of the episodes and praised the scene stealing acting skills of Sabine Wren.
According to Star Wars Holocron, Ahsoka is the pinnacle of the creative collaboration between Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau.
The official Ahsoka fan event at Walt Disney World saw attendees raise their light sabers in anticipation for the new series:
The international community of Star Wars fans were jubliant as they marked the arrival of the latest Star Wars offering.
In Ahsoka, the titular character takes Sabine, a feisty Mandalorian, under her wing. Ahsoka’s efforts to influence the formation of Sabine’s character see the Jedi warrior revisit a past marked by staggering betrayals.
The inaugral episodes of Ahsoka will premiere on Disney Plus on Aug. 23.