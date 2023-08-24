Who is Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s spouse?

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is winning everyone’s hearts for her enchanting portrayal of the Mandalorian warrior Hera Syndulla in the latest Disney Plus Star Wars series Ahsoka. She appears in the miniseries alongside her droid companion Chopper and is a Twi’lek pilot. Fans might recognize Winstead as Ramona Flowers from 2010’s cult classic Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, but the 38-year-old actress has been in Hollywood since she was just 13 years old.

Winstead was born on Nov. 28, 1984, in North Carolina, and her grandfather was notably a cousin of the iconic actress Ava Gardner. She grew up in the film business and built a name for herself by the 2010s. In the same year, she married filmmaker Riley Stearns, whom she met during an ocean cruise in 2002. Winstead then starred in Stearns’ first two short films and his feature film debut, Faults, in 2014.

However, the two separated after seven years of marriage in 2017, and Winstead soon found a new love. Though the event was scandalized since Winstead was seeing a married man who reportedly divorced his wife to start a relationship with Winstead, the two paid no heed to the media and have been living happily together. So, who is Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s current partner?

Who is Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s husband?

Image via IFC Films

Mary Elizabeth Winstead married the Emmy Award-winning actor Ewan McGregor in April 2022 in a small, outdoor wedding “for family and close friends.” (via People) The two were co-stars in Season 3 of the comedy-drama series Fargo and the 2021 film Birds of Prey. McGregor is a Scottish actor known for his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy from 1999 to 2005.

McGregor began his career at 21 with a leading role in the British series Lipstick on Your Collar (1993). Two years later, he married Eve Mavrakis, a French-Greek Jewish production designer whom he met on the set of Kavanagh QC in 1995. The two eventually divorced in 2020 and share four daughters, two of whom are adopted.

McGregor won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for portraying fashion designer Halston in the 2021 miniseries Halston. He now has almost 200 film and television appearances credited to his name.

McGregor has also been a motorcyclist since his youth. He finished a three-month journey on electric Harley-Davidson LiveWire motorcycles from Patagonia, Argentina, to California, United States, for a docuseries. The 11-episode series, Long Way Up, debuted on Apple TV+ on 18 September 2020. He shares a son with Winstead, who was born in June 2021.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor’s relationship timeline

Image via FX

Winstead met her current husband, Ewan McGregor, on the sets of the third season of the hit comedy crime drama series – Fargo, sometime in 2016. Winstead played the role of Nikki Swango in the drama, while McGregor took on dual roles starring as brothers Emmit Stussy and Ray Stussy. The two were love interests in the series and eventually turned the romance from reel to real life.

Winstead divorced her Ex-husband, Riley Stearns, a month after the premiere of Fargo Season 3. However, McGregor was still married to his first wife, Eve Mavrakis, when, in October, he was spotted kissing Winstead at a cafe in west London (via The Sun). Though an anonymous family source confirmed that the two had been estranged since May (via People), this event led to a scandal, with people labeling Winstead a “homewrecker.”

Winstead and McGregor were spotted together multiple times in the following years, confirming their relationship. The Emmy Award-winning actor then filed for a divorce from his former wife in Jan. 2018 (via TMZ), which was finalized two years later in August 2020. While the proceedings were going on, Winstead and McGregor also starred together in the DC Comics film Birds of Prey.

The following year, the two welcomed their first child as a couple after Winstead gave birth to their son Laurie in June 2021. McGregor’s eldest daughter, Clara, broke the news after she posted a picture of herself holding her little brother (via Insider). The two then married on the weekend of April 23, 2022, and have been together since.