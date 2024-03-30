Fans of the body-switching comedy Freaky Friday (yes, I’m talking to you!) can start getting excited now; a sequel is officially on the way. Does this mean it’s finally time to break out the plaid and platinum hair streaks?

Maybe we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Last May, Disney confirmed Freaky Friday 2 was in the works and Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan were attached to reprise their roles from the 2003 film. That film, a remake of the 1976 film starring Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster, was a smash with audiences of all ages. Given Millennial and Gen Z’s collective penchant for revisiting classic childhood media, Freaky Friday has seen a resurgence in recent years. We can’t get enough of the fun film, from the fashion to the music — don’t lie; “Take Me Away” still goes hard two decades later).

All that attention has proven to be a good thing now that a sequel is on its way (note to future me: revisit this sentence if the sequel is bad). Things have been quiet since the news first broke but, thanks to an exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter, we now know Nisha Ganatra is set to direct Freaky Friday 2. Ganatra, best known for directing the films Late Night (2019) and The High Note (2020), has also directed episodes of shows like The Real World and Brooklyn Nine-Nine; she’ll be directing a screenplay written by Jordan Weiss (Dollface) while Andrew Gunn will return to produce the sequel alongside Kristin Burr.

When will Freaky Friday 2 release?

Disney has yet to announce the film’s release date, both for streaming and theatrical release. The cast is set to start filming in Los Angeles in summer 2024 so we expect a 2025 release. We’ll keep you posted as details emerge.

Who’s in the Freaky Friday 2 cast?

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan will both be reprising their roles in the sequel. When sequel rumors first began to swirl in 2022, both actresses expressed a desire to make a second Freaky Friday. Curtis has even mentioned reaching out to her studio contacts to get the ball rolling on a sequel after she realized how much fans wanted a sequel.

According to the previously mentioned Hollywood Reporter report, sequel talks only “began in earnest” a few weeks ago so the film is still in its early stages. No other actors are attached to the film as of yet but we’ll continue to update this page with new developments as they come. Don’t let this dampen your excitement though; this is the perfect time to re-watch Freaky Friday and dare I say, start the “Ultimate” Freaky Friday cover band.